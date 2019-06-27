The 4th of July is almost upon us, which means it's time to buy the most important item of the holiday: the Old Navy flag t-shirt. It just isn't an Independence Day celebration without them. But Old Navy's 4th of July sale has tons of items under $5 for the whole family this year, so you might want to take advantage of the savings when you stop in for the tees.

The patriotic tee is usually my main motivation for hitting up Old Navy in July, but the store is featuring limited edition purple flag t-shirts for Independence Day this year, hoping to send a message of unity, since red, blue, and white combine to make purple. The shirts are meant to encourage people to remember the U.S. is a united nation no matter how divided it becomes with the tee, and they've even turned their logo purple on their site.

Another reason to shop at Old Navy? They've got such good deals that it's one of my go-to's even when they aren't running a promotion. And their 4th of July sale is particularly outstanding. Old Navy is offering up to 60 percent off all regular clothes, as well as 50 percent off swimwear for the 4th from June 27 through July 5. Consider this your excuse to freshen up your summer wardrobe.

Read on to see the best buys under $5 for the duration of the sale, and head to Old Navy to see the special shirts and everything else they have going on for America's birthday. Happy 4th, y'all.

Tank Time EveryWear Slub-Knit Tank for Women $15 $4 Old Navy SEE ON OLD NAVY These tanks are designed for everyday wear, but the fun palm tree pattern will make it feel fresh and stylish each time you put it on. Plus, it's not too tight, so you can enjoy the relaxed fit.

A Slam Dunk Graphic Crew-Neck Tee for Boys $11 $2 Old Navy SEE ON OLD NAVY Basketball fans will love this tee, both because of the design and how comfortable it is. The tag-free label makes it extra easy to wear, and the red is fun and bold for summer.

Baby Gear Graphic Bodysuit for Baby $10 $3 Old Navy SEE ON OLD NAVY What's better than a graphic bodysuit for baby? A graphic bodysuit that's designed with comfort and ease in mind, thanks to its 100 percent cotton fabric and easy-to-open snaps.

A Classic 2019 Flag Graphic Tee for Men $5 $4 Old Navy SEE ON OLD NAVY Is it really the 4th of July if you don't wear one of these tees? The answer is no, which is why it's great you can snag them for such a low price. You can check out the versions of the tee for babies, kids, and women on the site.

Comfy And Cute Cropped Jersey Leggings for Girls $11 $4 Old Navy SEE ON OLD NAVY These leggings are super festive for the holiday, and they'll keep your kiddo comfortable as she watches the fireworks. My fave feature is the elasticized waistband, because you won't have to replace them the second she gets another growth spurt. Three stars.

Keepin' It Cool Striped Jersey Tank for Toddler & Baby $10 $4 Old Navy SEE ON OLD NAVY This tank for toddlers and babies will keep little ones cool as they run around all summer long. They can wear it as a pool cover up, or as a regular top. The stripes feel classic.

~Berry~ Cute Tie-Hem Scoop-Neck Tunic for Toddler Girls $17 $5 Old Navy SEE ON OLD NAVY It's the details that make this toddler top so cute. A cool phrase, cap sleeves, and hem ties combine for a tee that's slightly elevated, but it's still 100 percent cotton to keep her comfy.

Short Game Slub-Knit Camo Shorts for Baby $9 $5 Old Navy OLD NAVY These slide-on shorts are an essential for your on-the-go tot. They're super soft and roomy, and they have an elasticized waistband for extra comfort.

Graphic Goodness Luxe "Love For All" Graphic Swing Tank for Women $20 $4 SEE ON OLD NAVY This graphic tee is a fun twist on the patriotic Old Navy tanks of yore. It's got the red white and blue color scheme, but it packs in a more modern message. And the loose tank design will keep you cooler than a tee could.