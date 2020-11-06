Before I even begin to consider what's on the menu for my family's Thanksgiving dinner, you'll find me browsing deals online to see where I can score the biggest savings on Black Friday. Yes, I'm that kind of shopper, and it looks like Old Navy's Black Friday 2020 sale is where I'll drop the most holiday shopping dollars this year.

Holiday shopping may look a bit different this year (especially on Thanksgiving Day, but more on that below), but the savings at Old Navy will help end your year on a high note. Whether you shop online or in-store this holiday season, Old Navy is offering up a plethora of deals throughout a huge portion of the month of November. Starting with their Pre-Big Friday Sale from Thursday, Nov. 19 through Sunday, Nov. 22, shoppers can save 40% on just about everything Old Navy has to offer.

Stock up on sweaters, dresses, jeans, and more for the entire family. Personally, I'll be first in line to snag a few pairs of cozy jammies for my kids to wear on Turkey Day, Christmas Eve, and beyond. When these buffalo plaid pajamas see a 40% markdown, you know they're going to get snatched up quick.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

As if the pre-Black Friday sales from Old Navy weren't already sweet enough, the retailer is offering five entire days worth of Black Friday deals from Monday, Nov. 23 through Friday, Nov. 27 as part of their Big Friday Sale. That's a whole work-week's worth of savings, folks. While some exclusions do apply, nearly everything in store and online will be marked 50% off throughout the duration of the five-day sale, with styles starting as low as $5. (Gift cards, clearance, register lane items, jewelry, sunglasses, "Today Only/2 Days Only" deals, and "Extra Special" deals are not included.)

If you choose to shop in person at Old Navy, there are a few key differences in their store hours to note compared to years past — most notably, a total store closure on Thanksgiving Day. Pulling a PSL-fueled all-nighter on Thanksgiving night is still up for grabs, but you'll have time to enjoy a post-dinner nap before your shopping bonanza starts.

Here's what Old Navy's 2020 extended shopping hours will look like:

Wednesday, Nov. 25, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 26, closed

Friday, Nov. 27, 12 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Despite being closed on Thanksgiving Day, Old Navy shoppers who make purchases online Nov. 26 can select in-store or curbside pick up at checkout, with items ready to retrieve early as 6 a.m. Nov. 27. This is a convenient way to save big, but beat the Black Friday crowds.

One of the things I love about Old Navy is the huge selection of stocking stuffers available during their yearly holiday sales. At the top of my list this year are the $1 socks during their Cozy Sock Sale in stores Wednesday, Nov. 25 through Sunday, Nov. 29. Normally priced up to $6 per pair, this doorbuster sale helps shoppers save big.

Following the five full days of their Big Friday Sale, Old Navy will continue to offer 50% off all jeans and sweaters in store Saturday, Nov. 28 and Sunday, Nov. 29. It's the perfect time to cozy up in a soft, warm sweater like this shaker-stitch mock-neck style.

If you're not quite ready to venture out into the holiday shopping crowds this year, you can still snag great deals online with 50% off of nearly everything on Old Navy's website during their Cyber Week sale. The sale runs online from Monday, Nov. 23 through Monday, Nov. 30, aka Cyber Monday. Have your items shipped straight to your door or select the contactless curbside pick-up option to have your order placed safely in your vehicle when you arrive at the store.

You can also choose in-store pick-up to retrieve your order from a designated station inside your local store. This way, you can grab your sale items worry-free and hit the road, or stick around and take a peek at everything on sale inside the store if you just can't get enough of Old Navy's Black Friday deals.