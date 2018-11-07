Every year, it feels like Old Navy's holiday sales can't improve upon themselves, but somehow they do. Their styles are getting more fashion forward, for one thing (remember when fleece vests and flag tee shirts were once the hallmarks of the brand?), and the prices? If they went any lower, this stuff would be free. Thankfully, Old Navy's Black Friday sales start soon, so you can start stocking up before all the most-wanted items sell out. Now, to prepare: What are the deals to watch for this season?
This year (as ever), the Black Friday discounts are truly a goldmine for shoppers... and they're starting early, too, as Old Navy announced in a press release. Kicking off on November 15 and running until November 20, you'll get 40 percent off your entire purchase for the Black Friday Pre-Party Sale (including the many, many items already marked down). Then, on November 21, the Black Friday Now Sale goes into effect, when even more prices will be slashed (as low as five bucks) and you'll get a whopping 50 percent off your grand total.
The magic only lasts until November 23, unfortunately, but at least Old Navy cardmembers can get early access to the Black Friday Now Sale from Thursday, Nov. 15, to Sunday, Nov. 18, when using their Old Navy credit card in-store and online.
Think of all the cozy pajamas and sweaters you could buy! I'm so ready. Here are just a few things I'm keeping my eye on... perhaps you'll want to do the same. (FYI: Remember the prices below are current; while some are already discounted, additional discounts for both Black Friday sales at Old Navy will be taken off your entire purchase.)
1Mid-Rise Skinny Jeans For Women
Mid-Rise Super Skinny Jeans For Women
$15
The kind of jeans you wear and wear and wear because they're so versatile, these are skinny without being restrictive and come in a variety of shades. Originally priced at $30.
Jeans for $15? (Plus whatever discount comes with the Black Friday sale of your choice?) To find cheaper jeans, you'd have to... well, you can't find cheaper jeans.
2Shawl Collar One-Piece For Baby
Shawl Collar One Piece For Baby
$10
Have you ever seen something this cute in your whole life? It's like a perfect, preppy little dad sweater has been shrunk into a cozy fleece onesie. Original price $20; available in sizes 0 through 24 months.
Like a Cape Cod fisherman's sweater for a baby! My ovaries actually capsized at the sight of this.
3A Matching Sweater For Dad
$32
Sturdy but not stiff, this cotton-blend sweater in a classic shawl neck is also available in "oatmeal" and was originally priced at $50.
Yes, I would absolutely dress my husband and baby up in the same sweater and take roughly ten million pictures of them together. Preferably in someplace very full of Holiday cheer. St Patrick's Cathedral or Macy's Santa Land. Something like that. Just doing it for the gram.
4Patterned Performance Fleece Infinity Scarf
Patterned Performance Fleece Infinity Scarf
$7
Fans of Old Navy's Performance Fleece know it's soft, warm, and machine-washable... and you can never, ever have too many scarves around when the weather is frightful.
5Sueded Knit Moto Jacket
$45
This lightweight jacket in stretchy sueded knit has edgy details like an asymmetrical front and zippered panels on the cuffs. Original price $60.
6Faux Leather Leggings
High-Rise Zip-Pocket Faux-Leather/Ponte Plus-Size Street Leggings
$28
With a faux zipper and pocket front, these faux-leather leggings could be either dressy or laid-back. Originally $43.
These look great, and for the price, you can't beat them. Faux leather leggings can go for as much as $100 elsewhere, and finding a range of sizes is always a challenge, so this pair is particularly cool.
7Flannel Pajamas For Kids
Printed Pajama Set for Toddler & Baby
$23
These flannel pajamas are classic in tartan, but they're also pretty great in red-and-black plaid or printed with dinosaurs or dogs. Sizes 6 months through 6T.
Why are babies in old man pajamas so cute? Only, instead of pulling out a Werther's Original out of their pocket, you're likely to get a Goldfish cracker and filthy pacifier.
8Quilted Jersey Bootie Slippers
Quilted Jersey Bootie Slippers for Toddler
$10
These warm, quilted toddler booties will be perfect for little ones just learning to walk, thanks to the grips on the bottoms and adjustable top. Available in red, navy blue, pink or grey.
If your child is anything like mine, they'll balk at footed pajamas. These will keep their tiny toes toasty, and protect their delicate little feet.
9Tights For Girls
$3
This is a stock-up price. These tights come in black or white, and they're priced to go -- especially for little girls who put a run in their stockings almost as soon as they put them on.
I'm 35 and I can barely wear tights without getting a run in them. Why don't they have three dollar tights for me? At least my daughter will be warm and cozy.
10Crinkle Jersey Lace Trimmed Dress
Crinkle Jersey Lace Neck Swing Dress For Girls
$14
Originally $25, this is easily one of the cutest dresses Old Navy is offering this season (available in navy or wine, sizes XS through XXL).
This is a major steal for a dress that's fancy enough to wear to all the grandparents' houses for all the holidays.
11Text-Friendly Gloves
Sweater-Knit Text-Friendly Gloves for Boys
$5
With "text-friendly tips" on the thumbs and forefingers of these knit gloves, there'll be no complaints about winter gear getting in the way of gaming.
Because kids don't care about warmth as much as they do about looking cool (and playing on their phone), these gloves could be a lifesaver this season. Or at least they'll keep you from worrying so much about frostbite.