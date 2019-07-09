Old Navy, your favorite destination for stylish and affordable couture, is always offering fresh deals, making it simple to find clothes for your ever-growing fam. Their regular prices are already pretty affordable, but Old Navy's hosting an online-exclusive one-day sale, where every item on the site will be 50 percent off, making for the retailer's biggest sale ever. Get ready for the ultimate summer stock up.

The One-Day sale is part of Old Navy's "Week of WOO-OOAH," a weeklong sale with the store's lowest prices of the year online and in-stores running from July 12 through July 19. Deals will run in-stores throughout the week, but the One-Day sale will be an online exclusive event according to an Old Navy press release, with free shipping and no minimum spending requirements I might add. Truly everything the retailer sells will be 50 percent off for the day, for better savings than even Old Navy's Cyber Monday sale can offer. An Old Navy PR reps says it's their biggest sale of all time, so you'll definitely want to get in on the action.

The One Day is set for Monday, July 15 and will go on for a full 24 hours, giving you plenty of time to get what you need. Seriously, tops, jeans, shoes, baby bodysuits, and more will be half off for the day, so it's time to start making your shopping list. Old Navy has so many products that it might be hard to know exactly where to start, but I have a few ideas for some gotta-grab items.

High-Rise Secret-Slim Pockets Button-Fly Rockstar Raw-Edge Ankle Jeans for Women $45 $23 Old Navy SEE ON OLD NAVY

These jeans are a rest of summer must-have, thanks to the fresh white color and stylish button closure. They're made of a soft-wash denim so you'll be comfortable, as well as LYCRA® dualFX® technology for extra flexibility as you chase around the kiddos. And jeans for less than $25? Yes please.

Lace-Up Canvas Sneakers for Boys $20 $10 Old Navy SEE ON OLD NAVY

Your active dude could always use a new pair of sneakers, and these crisp orange tennies will have him looking his best when he heads back to school next month. They're sturdy and stylish, and who could say no to $10 shoes?

Printed Jersey Jumpsuit for Baby $15 $8 Old Navy SEE ON OLD NAVY

This baby jumpsuit had me at unicorn, but the $8 price tag is an added bonus. Plus, the elastic leg cuffs and waist will keep your little one comfortable as they grow, as will the soft cotton jersey fabric. Baby fashion for the win.

Tapered Joggers for Men $30 $15 Old Navy SEE ON OLD NAVY

These joggers are as comfortable as they are cute, and they're stylish enough that they can transition from relaxed to a party look with ease. They're a great choice for football season; he can look good at the start of season tailgate, and enjoy the food without worrying about his pants getting tight. Wins all around.

Sleeveless Maternity Wrap-Front Jumpsuit $35 $18 Old Navy SEE ON OLD NAVY

This jumpsuit can transition from summer to fall with ease thanks to the warm yellow hue, which is a major win for expecting moms everywhere. The sleeveless design will keep you cool in the warm months, and you can pair it with a sweater or jacket as it gets cooler. Plus, the elastic waist will ensure it fits as your baby bump grows. It's a no-brainer.

These are just a few examples of the deals you can get during Old Navy's One Day sale. Head to their site for all the incredible discounts on July 15, and stay tuned for updates on their weeklong sales extravaganza.