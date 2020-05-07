It's not the fashion accessory you wanted, but it seems a cloth face mask is the new must-have addition to your wardrobe. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continues to advise the use of “simple cloth face coverings,” and hundreds of crafty types have answered the call, sewing DIY masks for friends and family. Now big brands are getting on the bandwagon: Starting on Friday, May 8th, you can pre-order Old Navy's face masks for the entire family.

Sold in 5-packs for both kids and adults, the face masks are made from the company’s excess fabrics. That means you can’t pick and choose what colors you’d like, but you can rest assured knowing that the choice was made to sustainably source the mask materials. Each “surprise variety pack” will retail for $13 and be available to ship by May 17.

You can reuse the 3-ply, 100% cotton poplin masks after washing. They're recommended for kids ages 4+ and should not be used on children under the age of 2, in accordance with CDC recommendations.

That means you can throw them in the wash after each use, a win for every parent everywhere. But perhaps the best part is that the children’s masks are just that, designed for children. Each one measures 5 3/4" L x 3 1/8" H, which means it will fit snuggly on your little one’s face to keep them safe.

But this roll out isn’t merely a marketing ploy to tap into what is likely to become a regular part of fashion for the foreseeable future. Old Navy has added a philanthropic component to their mask line that we wholeheartedly endorse: The company is donating 50,000 masks to Boys & Girls Clubs of America. Since the start of the pandemic, Old Navy reports that Boys & Girls Clubs of America clubhouses — safe havens of recreation, companionship and support for kids across the country — have remained open. And those children need face mask protection too.

And here’s some uplifting info to go along with your purchase: From the get-go, Old Navy has been a part of Gap Inc.’s COVID response efforts by using its supply chain to help connect hospital networks with necessary PPE. If that doesn't inspire brand loyalty, we don't know what will.