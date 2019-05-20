Romper
Old Navy's Memorial Day 2019 Is Stocked With Under $5 Options For Babies, Toddlers, & Kids

Buying clothes for your kids often feels like you're just throwing away money. They grow out of them as soon as you throw the tags out, or your kid spills chocolate milk all over everything 0.2 seconds after you finally wrestle their bodies into them. But Old Navy's Memorial Day 2019 sale has clothes under $5 for kids, babies, and toddlers, so you might not feel frustrated shopping for them for once. Make sure to get in on the action while it lasts.

Old Navy is always looking out for their customers' wallets, and their sales are pretty legendary, especially around Memorial Day. They hosted their pre-Memorial Day sale last week, and now their actual Memorial Day sale is in full swing. The sale is running from May 20 to May 31, and all tees, tanks, shirts, and swimwear will be 50 percent off storewide for the duration. The offer applies to hundreds of items, so you'll definitely be able to get whatever you need to gear your fam up for summer.

The discounts are great for all ages, but they make clothes for kids, toddlers, and babies a downright steal. Read on to check out 21 cute items you can get for your kiddos for $5 or less no matter how old they are, and head to Old Navy for the full rundown.

1. Shark Attack

Graphic Crew-Neck Tee

$10

$4

Old Navy

This nautical tee will keep your kiddo happy all summer long, thanks to the cute design, soft jersey fabric, and tag free label for additional comfort. *Cue baby shark.*

2. XOXO

Graphic Bodysuit for Baby

$10

$2

Old Navy

The only thing better than a graphic tee is a graphic bodysuit, and this one's sweet message makes it extra cute. Your little one will be comfy in the soft cotton fabric, and it's easy to take on and off thanks to the snaps. (As well as wash in the machine.)

3. Biker Chick

Jersey Bike Shorts for Girls

$9

$5

Old Navy

Your active kiddo will love that these shorts will move with her as she runs, thanks to an elasticized waistband and jersey cotton fabric. Heads up: these are an online exclusive, so act fast.

4. A Classic

Softest Heathered Tee for Boys

$11

$4

Old Navy

You can never have too many basic tees, and this grey version is great since stains will be harder to see. Plus, the tee is designed with pieced trim inside the neck and shoulders, which will make it more durable.

5. Stripe Season

Printed Bodysuit for Baby

$10

$2

Old Navy

Stripes are in, so your baby love will look totally on style in this cozy bodysuit. The cap sleeves make it extra cute.

6. Purple Pizzaz

Linen-Blend Paperbag-Waist Shorts for Toddler Girls

$11

$5

Old Navy

Linen is one of the most breathable fabrics you can find, which is a major plus as the hot months hit. And even though the material is nicer, you can still machine wash and dry these lilac shorts. Win win.

7. You Are My Sunshine

Graphic Tank Bodysuit for Baby

$10

$5

Old Navy

Your baby definitely brings some sunshine into your life, so this bodysuit was made for them. Plus, the spaghetti strap design will keep them cool.

8. Sweatin

French-Terry Drawstring Shorts for Boys

$10

$5

Old Navy

Drawstring shorts are a go-to when your kiddo is still growing, and this durable option will be able to keep up with your kid.

9. Tank Time

Graphic Muscle Tank for Toddler & Baby

$10

$5

Old Navy

This tank is great for everyday wear or as beach gear, as the open sleeves will keep your little dude cool. Plus, the pineapple makes it too adorable not to buy.

10. Criss Cross

Strappy Cross-Back Jersey Tank for Girls

$10

$5

Old Navy

The details on the back set this tank apart, making the everyday feel special. It's made of a cotton and spandex combo so it'll stretch with your kid, and the light design will prevent overheating.

11. Poppin My Collar

Pique Uniform Polo for Toddler Boys

$10

$5

Old Navy

Got a fancier occasion coming up or want to prep for school uniform season early? This maroon polo for toddlers is versatile enough to work for either, and the bold color makes it extra cute.

12. Pretty In Pink

Printed Full-Length Leggings for Toddler Girls

$10

$4

Old Navy

Leggings are a go-to for active kiddos everywhere, and the daisy print on these jersey cotton option are as cute as they are practical. They come in four other fun patterns as well.

13. Mini Tee

Graphic Henley for Baby

$11

$4

Old Navy

Feel like changing your baby's look up from their everyday bodysuit? This cute henley tee will pair with any shorts/diaper, and the pocket gives it a little something extra.

14. Puntastic

Graphic Curved-Hem Tank for Girls

$11

$5

Old Navy

Cute graphic? Check. Hilarious pun? Double check. A price you'll love? Don't even bother asking.

15. Feeling Floppy

Printed Flip-Flops For Toddler Boys

$5

$2

Old Navy

These sandals are a solid summer investment, as your little one will no doubt be frolicking in pools and parks. The back strap will make them stay on your little one's feet better than a typical flip flop, and the lobster pattern makes them extra fun.

16. Sundress Weather

Jersey Tank Dress 2-Pack for Baby

$25

$10

Old Navy

Two dresses for $5 each? Yes please. The prints make the classic cut fresh, and they're machine washable. This one is an online exclusive, so make sure to order it if you're a fan.

17. Silly Socks

Crew Socks 2-Pack for Girls

$7

$5

Old Navy

Sock fashion is a trend that seems to be here to stay, and odds are your little one will go ~bananas~ for these pairs.

18. A Tee With A Message

Graphic Crew-Neck Tee for Toddler Boys

$10

$5

Old Navy

This rainbow graphic tee is inspiring and fashion forward, one of the best combos out there. Plus, it's 100 percent cotton, so you know your little one will be comfy in it.

19. Comfort First

Graphic Sleeveless Bodysuit for Baby

$10

$5

Old Navy

Sleeveless bodysuits are the move for keeping your baby cool, and the graphic on this one makes it even cuter. You'll also love the easy open snaps.

20. Mom Pride

Graphic Crew-Neck Tee for Toddler Girls

$10

$5

Old Navy

Let your little one rep their ultimate fave: you! This graphic tee is subtle and sweet, and it's definitely comfortable to wear thanks to the tag-free label.

21. Peanut Butter, Jelly Time

Perforated-Heart Jelly Mary-Jane Flats for Baby

$11

$4

Old Navy

Jellies are back in style, and these heart patterned Mary-Janes are the best way to embrace their renaissance. The best part? They're strawberry scented, so you know your kiddo will be a fan.