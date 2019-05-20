Buying clothes for your kids often feels like you're just throwing away money. They grow out of them as soon as you throw the tags out, or your kid spills chocolate milk all over everything 0.2 seconds after you finally wrestle their bodies into them. But Old Navy's Memorial Day 2019 sale has clothes under $5 for kids, babies, and toddlers, so you might not feel frustrated shopping for them for once. Make sure to get in on the action while it lasts.

Old Navy is always looking out for their customers' wallets, and their sales are pretty legendary, especially around Memorial Day. They hosted their pre-Memorial Day sale last week, and now their actual Memorial Day sale is in full swing. The sale is running from May 20 to May 31, and all tees, tanks, shirts, and swimwear will be 50 percent off storewide for the duration. The offer applies to hundreds of items, so you'll definitely be able to get whatever you need to gear your fam up for summer.

The discounts are great for all ages, but they make clothes for kids, toddlers, and babies a downright steal. Read on to check out 21 cute items you can get for your kiddos for $5 or less no matter how old they are, and head to Old Navy for the full rundown.