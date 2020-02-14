If you thought holiday shopping season was over, think again. It's time to stock up on everyday essentials for your entire family at the Old Navy Presidents' Day 2020 sale. And I mean essentials.

This year's sale sees the store's entire stock of tees and jeans marked 40% off in honor of Presidents' Day. Is there a better way to celebrate the birthday of our nation's first president than shopping for one of the most American outfits of them all?

I could personally wear a pair of jeans and a tee shirt every single day. It's an easy-to-wear look that can be dressed up or down. It's also an easy outfit for my kids to put together themselves. You just can't go wrong with a good tee and jeans, and Old Navy has no shortage of either — and they're all on sale through Feb. 21. Adult jean prices start at $18 per pair and kid's jeans start at $12 each, while adult tees start at just $7 each and kid's tees start at $6.

The actual act of shopping for jeans is something I just loathe. I'm a fairly short person, and finding the right fit with an appropriate length can be difficult. Luckily, Old Navy now has 201 denim size options. With that many sizing options, you can be sure to find the perfect fit no matter what your size or body type.

Old Navy's inclusive denim sizes run from 00 to 30 for women with options for petite and tall lengths. This is incredible news for women like me who can never seem to find the perfect fit. Plus, Old Navy's jeans are now available in 115 washes, so there truly is something for everyone. Whether you're looking for a pair of distressed, high waisted, super skinny Rockstar jeans or a pair of mid-rise, dark wash, micro-flare jeans, Old Navy has your style in your size, on sale for 40% off through Feb. 21.

If you love a good tee as much as I do, snagging a few shirts during Old Navy's Presidents' Day sale is a no-brainer. They have multiple styles for women including sleeveless (spring is nearly here, people), graphic tees, v-necks, slub-knit tees, long-sleeved, and even multi-packs of your favorite basic tees if you really want to stock up.

With every color, print, and style of tee marked down 40%, the savings really add up. Just like their denim, Old Navy's tees are available in a myriad of sizes for women with a size range from XS to XXL in tall, petite, and regular options.

Once you've filled your cart with denim and tees to freshen up your own spring look, you can also stock up on jeans and shirts for the rest of your family. With prices discounted by 40%, you definitely want to take advantage of all that Old Navy has to offer during their Presidents' Day sale.

The kid's selection at Old Navy is always impressive, but even more so during a sale like this one. No matter if you're shopping for your baby, your toddler, or your big kid, you're sure to find something your kids will love wearing with a price tag that you just can't pass up.

In addition to Old Navy's inclusive sizing and stellar styles for women and kids, men's jeans and tees are available in a variety of sizes and styles. Men can choose from skinny, straight, athletic, boot cut, and more fit options for jeans in sizes that range from 26 to 48 in the waist and 28 to 38 in length. Many mens tees are available in sizes from XS to XXXL in big and tall options, with styles made in crew neck, v-neck, graphic designs, and more.

No matter who you're shopping for this weekend, you're sure to find amazing value and incredible style during the Old Navy Presidents' Day sale now through Feb. 21.