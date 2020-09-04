Sometimes you just want to splurge. And if you've got an itch shop this Labor Day weekend and really treat yourself to a luxury item, especially after the last six months of traumatic pandemic pandemonium, here's something to consider: a site that sells the finest high end goods but gives back to charity with every purchase. Sound too good to be true? It's not. Come to find out, Olivela's Labor Day sale includes 25% off luxury items, and each purchase still benefits a charitable cause

How does it work? Well, e-commerce luxury retailer Olivela sells fashion, beauty, and home goods from some of the world's top designers — think: Ferragamo, Badgley Mischka, and BVLGARI — and then gives 20% of all the proceeds to great causes. Right now Olivela has partnered with two initiatives particularly near and dear to many parents hearts: Save the Children & No Kid Hungry, humanitarian organizations on the front lines of supporting families during school closures. Through their partnership, Olivela has been able to help support the donation of 143,517 meals (and counting) to America's most vulnerable children.

And you can help too. With every purchase you make on the site, a portion will go to help both of these organizations. Plus, you can get a great deal in the process. All you need to do is type in Hurry25 at checkout to claim your 25% off. (All beauty and wellness products are excluded from the sale, in addition to the following brands: Devialet, Marlo Laz, Myra Swim, Marc Jacobs, Alepel, Vintner's Daughter, Zoe Chicco, Ippolita, Roberto Coin, and Sydney Evans.)

So sure, you could just drop some coin on Chloe sunnies, Valentino Gladiator heels or Lizzie Fortunato pearl earrings at some other well-known site. Alternatively, you could practice retail therapy and philanthropy all at the same time by spending at Olivela where a portion of your purchase will help a child in need.