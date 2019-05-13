Olli Ella's Mommy & Me Dresses Are So Cool & Comfy You'll Want To Wear Them All Summer Long
If you're part of the somewhat "cult following" of Olli Ella's popular wicker cart — the luggy — then you'll be so stoked to hear about the Ollie Ella's Mommy and Me dresses collection via Wares By Olli Ella. Olli Ella's products are just clean, classic, stylish, rustic, and simple — and their clothes most definitely reflect this, too.
In case you haven't heard of them before, the company started as a kids' decor brand in London, and was co-founded by two sisters, Chloe and Olivia. The name Olli Ella is a combination of their first and middle names, and their products are based on their "nomadic childhoods," according to the brand's website. What's also really neat about this vintage-inspired brand is they only use natural materials in all of their products, and everything is sourced sustainably with a focus on "craftsmanship and ethical production."
They have sweet rustic toys for kids, including the luggy, as well as adult-sized home goods and decor. There is lots and lots of wicker, which is pretty neat and something you don't see every day. But don't worry, their clothes are wicker-free, not to mention comfortable and airy for mamas and their children alike.
You and your kiddo will look like a match made in heaven when you both wear your rose-striped dresses. The toddler version is also made of double-gauze organic cotton and it can be layered in the cooler months, or worn just as is in the warmer months. It's definitely a versatile piece.
When you and your child don these gorgeous gold dresses, you'll look like two marigolds in a spring field. This Clover Dress is definitely twirly, which is oh so important for a toddler dress, if you ask me. According to the description, this dress will grow with your baby and it can eventually be worn as a top. This outfit is also machine washable, which is almost as important as twirlability.
Can't you just picture someone running through a meadow with an arm full of flowers while wearing this dress? This outfit just makes me want to go run barefoot somewhere where there's lots of grass and sunshine. Plus, it will go very well with any of Olli Ella's wicker accessories. Trust.
When your kid wears this dress they'll be ready for all spring and summer has to offer. Whether it's picking wildflowers, going on a picnic, or just swinging in the park. There's just something whimsy about this adorable dress that your kid will love, and you'll love even more when you wear the matching counterpart.