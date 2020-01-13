The nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards were announced Monday morning and I'm not even a little OK with the fact that Frozen 2 was snubbed. After all, the beloved Disney movie seemed like a shoe-in for the category of best animated feature film, but it looks like the tales of Elsa, Anna, Kristoff, and Olaf will unfortunately go unrecognized by the academy this year.

The complete lack of Frozen 2 in the animated feature film category seems unthinkable, considering the movie reportedly broke $1 billion in the box office and received overall positive reviews. And yet, here we are. On Jan. 13, it was announced that the 2020 Oscar nominees for best animated feature film are How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, Toy Story 4, I Lost My Body, Klaus, and Missing Link, which took home the Golden Globe in the same category.

Note: some spoilers are ahead: As someone who watched Frozen 2 in theaters on opening weekend, I was flabbergasted to see this Oscars snub. The visuals in the film were simply stunning and the character development made for a seriously compelling sequel. Not to mention, Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez once again knocked it out of the park in the music department. How could this happen?

Let's just say folks on Twitter were similarly not impressed with this turn of events. One person tweeted, "Frozen 2 getting snubbed at the Oscars this year," alongside clip of Kelly Kapoor from The Office saying, "I have a lot of questions. Number one: How dare you."

Another Twitter user reasoned, "Elsa became the fifth spirit. Anna became the queen. Kristoff proposed. Olaf died and lived. Sven is Sven. They didn't do any of those just for anything. FROZEN 2 DESERVED BETTER OSCAR."

Yet another person, in reference to Missing Link winning the Golden Globe over Frozen 2 for best animated feature on Jan. 5, tweeted indignantly, "CAN SOMEBODY EXPLAIN TO ME WHY THE HELL FROZEN 2 WASN’T NOMINATED FOR OSCARS? HAVE WE BEEN ROBBED AGAIN?"

There is a bit of a silver lining to the Oscars snubbing of Frozen 2 for best animated feature film; "Into the Unknown" from Frozen 2 was nominated for best original song. So there's still a chance the beloved sequel could end up with an Oscar this year. It's worth noting, though, that "Into the Unknown" was also nominated for a Golden Globe — but ultimately lost to "I'm Gonna Love Me Again" from from Rocketman.

Whatever happens on Feb. 9 at the 2020 Oscar Awards, one thing's for sure: Plenty of viewers at home will still be salty about the Oscars snubbing Frozen 2 for best animated feature film. And you can bet they won't be "letting it go" anytime soon.