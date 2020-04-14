Childbirth classes can help quell pre-birth anxieties for expectant parents and answer many burning questions about birth. But if you can't leave the house to attend classes, who will help you navigate it all? Luckily, you can now take childbirth classes online for free from the comfort of your own home thanks to the new Pampers Childbirth Education Series.

Between stocking up on essentials, decorating a nursery, and figuring out how to work a breast pump, impending parenthood is just... a lot. Expectant parents already have plenty on their plate without worrying about how they'll access quality information to prepare for childbirth. During these trying times, Pampers found a safe way to help parents feel well-prepared.

The nine-part video series features in-depth information for parents that covers each and every stage of new parenthood from prenatal health all the way through post-birth checkups. Developed by accredited childbirth educators, each video features up-to-date information vital to new parenthood. Pampers created the series in partnership with a local Cincinnati chapter of the Childbirth Educators Association to utilize their curriculum and educators.

Each video class is hosted by two clinical childbirth experts. Heidi Rice is a registered nurse with 17 years of experience, and Alisa Williams is a registered nurse, lactation consultant, and educator with more than 30 years experience working with families.

Pampers on YouTube

Five real-life expectant parents also participate in the videos, asking their own questions that the experts answer throughout each session. Based on my own experience taking multiple birthing classes at different hospitals before my kids were born, these videos are pretty true to form for how an actual in-person class would be run. They answer questions like "How do I know when I'm in labor?" and "What's it like in the delivery room?" to help put parents' minds at ease.

Developed by Child Birth Educators, the video content provides a wealth of information on topics such as body changes, prenatal health and nutrition, feeding your baby, and post-birth care. Plus there are two entire video sessions devoted to taking a deep dive into the labor and delivery process — they cover all of the specifics.

Within these videos, you'll learn how to spot the signs of pre-labor, how to keep track of contraction timing, what to do when it's time to push, and what exactly is happening to your body during each stage of labor. It's an eye-opening experience for sure, but totally and completely necessary to be as prepared as possible for when it's time for your baby to make their big debut. You'll definitely be happy to have some idea of what all is going on with your body during all of the commotion.

The videos are all easy to follow along with and can be accessed via an internet-capable device any time you want. You can watch all nine in one sitting, watch one a day, one a week — whatever works for you. The video sessions range in length from just over 5 minutes to less than 16 minutes, so they're relatively quick, but packed full of information. You can also re-watch the videos if you need to. And if you're not completely sure these classes are what you're looking for, you can watch the entire first class online before signing up.

The best part about this virtual offering? It's totally free. All you have to do is sign up on the Pampers website with your name, email address, and your baby's due date to gain access to all nine video sessions. That means you can check childbirth classes off of your mile-long to-do list without spending a single cent.