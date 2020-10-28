Parents with children in diapers who are in the market for a more natural diaper option can now lean on a brand they recognize. The new Pampers Pure diapers with plant-based materials are now available at major retailers and online, and they feature a plant-based liner infused with shea butter to help moisturize and protect your baby's skin. Plus, they're manufactured without some of the harsh chemicals and bleaching processes other diapers use. It's a new option for parents whose babies may have sensitive skin, or moms and dads who just try to be extra conscious about what's in their baby's food, toys, and other products.

Pampers conducted a survey which found that around 75% of parents are passionate about the materials that go into their baby's diapers, so this new product focuses on cleaning up that ingredient list (while, you know, still keeping little bums nice and dry). Now, Pampers Pure has the only diaper available with a plant-based liner inside, which is enriched with shea butter to help protect your baby's skin. The outer covering is made of cotton and other soft, natural fibers. The diapers are made without the usual chlorine bleaching process, and are free of fragrance, parabens, natural rubber latex, and 26 other potential allergens.

These new diapers also come in cute, quirky patterns (think smiling broccoli, watercolor plants, and empowering messages like "I am the future") made without disperse dyes. The Center for Baby and Adult Hygiene Products (BAHP), which reviews diaper safety and health, says disperse dyes are known to irritate sensitive skin. The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) has also done some small studies on diaper dye dermatitis. While dyes aren't the most common reason for diaper rash or dermatitis, if it's a problem your baby deals with, it's nice to know there's a new option for you on store shelves.

Pampers also kept some of parents' favorite features, like the pH-sensitive wetness indicator strip or the serious absorbency powers. The difference is that, in these diapers, that absorbent material is made up of chlorine-free wood pulp, polymers, and mineral-based odor controlling ingredients.

The company also made sure to get their new Pure diapers tested by dermatologists, who found them clinically proven to be hypoallergenic and a gentle option for little ones with sensitive skin. The Skin Health Alliance also gave them their "skin safe" seal of approval. So, if your babe has had some sensitivities in the past, these diapers may be worth a try.

Pampers Pure diapers are available in sizes N through 6, and prices will vary by retailer. You'll find them online and on shelves at major retailers where diapers are sold, like Wal-Mart, Target, and Amazon.