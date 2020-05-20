If you use TikTok, you probably already know that great (or at least very entertaining) content has come from the minds of bored people stuck in their houses during quarantine. First there were choreographed dances (which all seemed to take place in gorgeous kitchens), then it was whipped Dalgona coffee and White Claw slushies, and now, there’s a new trend taking over: pancake cereal. But how do you make pancake cereal? It's actually a lot easier than you'd think (and it's definitely easier than Dalgona coffee, so that's good).

All you need to master this trend is pancake mix (either store-bought or from scratch, if you're really going for it), a couple of basic kitchen tools including a pan and a spatula, and some type of squeeze bottle.

First, make your your pancake batter, and be sure to get it smooth and thin, which will make dotting it into the pan easier. Then spoon the batter into a Ziploc bag, a water bottle with a small spout, or even a pastry piping bag if you happen to have one. Cut a tiny hole in the lower corner of the Ziploc, if that's your method of choice, heat oil or butter in a non-stick pan, then get to squeezing. Use about a quarter teaspoon of batter for each pancake. From there, it's basically just like making regular pancakes, except that these pancake babies will cook way more quickly. You'll know it's time to flip when the batter starts to bubble.

Don't worry if some of your pancakes burn; this is an art, not a science, and you have plenty of time at home to get it right (*sob*). After you have enough pancakes to fill a cereal bowl, you have some big decisions to make. Are you going milk or sans milk? Fork or spoon? You can add blueberries or chocolate chips to the batter, or top the cereal with fruit, whipped cream, syrup, or even sprinkles. Eat these for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. There are no wrong answers.

Pancake cereal is basically the equivalent of shopping in the mini section at Sephora, except you can eat the product, and your wallet won't hate you after. Afterall, we all need comfort wherever we can find it, even if it's a breakfast food that's fit for a dollhouse.