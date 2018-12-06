You might not think too heavily about the sort of impact color has on your day, but there are some who might disagree with you. The people who work at Pantone, for instance. Ever year for the past two decades, a new color has been announced in December for the upcoming year as the one to watch. And if you think they just grab a color out of thin air, think again my friends. There's a whole lot of research and consideration that goes into Pantone's Color of the Year, and I have a feeling you can expect to see the choice for 2019 on diaper bags and in nurseries all over the place. Why? It's seriously beautiful.

Pantone chose a color straight out of the ocean: Living Coral 16-1546. The company chose the color for based on several factors, as TIME reported; trends in fashion, design, decorating and overall culture.

So why such a vibrant choice? Because this coral hue with gold tones, as Pantone noted in a press release, "embraces us with warmth and nourishment to provide comfort and buoyancy in our continually shifting environment."

It's considered life-affirming, energizing, and enlivening... a powerful antidote to living in the digital age.

Plus, some members of the royal family (like Kate Middleton playing field hockey, no less) wear coral so you know it is very of-the-moment.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

There is something inherently soothing about the Pantone's color Living Coral. Something that calls to mind the vibrant energy of being outdoors and enjoying nature. Which is exactly what Pantone had in mind when they chose this color, as noted in the press release:

In reaction to the onslaught of digital technology and social media increasingly embedding into daily life, we are seeking authentic and immersive experiences that enable connection and intimacy. Sociable and spirited, the engaging nature of PANTONE 16-1546 Living Coral welcomes and encourages lighthearted activity. Symbolizing our innate need for optimism and joyful pursuits, PANTONE 16-1546 Living Coral embodies our desire for playful expression.

Not only is Pantone's Living Coral beautiful to look at, the feelings it evokes make it perfect for a nursery since it's all about connection and joy and positive energy.

Plus if you head on over to Amazon to buy this coral diaper bag from Zuzuro, you know you're going to be way ahead of the pack with baby trends. And you can match your coral lipstick to your backpack, the Holy Grail of parenting style.

And if you're looking for something for the nursery, you can buy this adorable crib ensemble.

This coral receiving blanket from Amazon is a twofer: sea animals plus coral.

As winter gets fully underway across the country, you know most of us are going to be bundling up in shades of dark and dreary. It's what we do, but perhaps this year we should try something different. Try adding a little coral into our lives to see if that perks us up a bit. See if incorporating Pantone's Living Coral into our wardrobe and home decor really does make us feel more connected and comforted and energized.

Or maybe it will wash me out. I guess we'll find out soon enough.

This first-time mom wants to have a home birth, but is she ready? Watch how a doula supports a military mom who's determined to have a home birth in Episode One of Romper's Doula Diaries, Season Two, below. Visit Bustle Digital Group's YouTube page for the next three episodes, launching Mondays in December.