For your friend who has everything (including flawless skin) or for the sister who loves all things beauty, this Botox ornament from Paper Source is sure to put a smile on someone’s face. In fact, it may even be the first time Botox results in the deepening of laugh lines.

Made of a retro mint-colored glass and finished with silvery glitter, this ornament will shake up the standard pine green and holly red Christmas decor. Plus the word "Botox" is written across the faux syringe, so there's no mistaking what this little dagger is designed to accomplish. It's not too sharp, but it is delicate, so if you're buying this for yourself (understandable) and you have kids around, you may want to place it toward the top of the tree where little hands can't reach.

You could gift this to a pregnant pal who is missing her scheduled trip to the esthetician (injectables are typically a no-go when you're expecting, except in cases of very bad headaches, like in Chrissy Teigen's situation). Or you could be a true Santa and gift someone a Botox sesh plus this ornament so they have something to show for it (besides a smooth forehead). And even if you're more into a solid moisturizer (potentially with a side of retinol) because you're wary about the potential side effects of Botox, this still makes a great white elephant gift.

Just imagine how funny it could be to glimpse the one rogue Botox ornament proudly gleaming among a sea of elves, snow-dusted trees, and chic glass balls. Plus, if your family takes part in the old lore that whoever finds a pickle ornament hidden somewhere on the Christmas tree gets good luck for a year (per The New York Times), you could add a very Beverly Hills spin on the old German tradition, and have your kids find the Botox ornament instead.