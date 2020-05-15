Mindfulness might not be coming very easily to parents these days. Whether they're working from home, lost their jobs, or dealing with kids who need homeschooling and 24/7 care, everyone's balance has been thrown for a loop. To help during this difficult time, WaterWipes is giving 3,000 parents a free Headspace subscription so they can prioritize their mental health.

In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month in May, the baby wipe company is gifting 3,000 parents with a free three-month subscription to Headspace plus, the popular mindfulness app that helps users find mental health and balance through meditation. "We hope this small gift of self-care will have a big impact on each parent’s mental wellbeing," WaterWipes said.

The promotion continues all month, ending May 31, and 3,000 parents will be chosen at random. Parents can enter their names by signing up through this link and will be notified by June 5 if they were one of the parents chosen. Participants have to be over the age of 18 and must live in either the United States or Canada.

Headspace plus offers users free daily guided meditation to help relieve stress. It also offers a variety of sleep sounds and bedtime exercises to encourage a better sleep every night, something parents might be having a hard time with in recent months. Headspace itself has also offered free subscriptions to unemployed people across the country as well as health care workers until June 30, according to CNET.

Meditation has been proven to be incredibly helpful in stress relief, according to the Mayo Clinic, offering anyone who has even a few minutes to practice it the chance to get re-centered and find a "sense of calm, peace, and balance." This week, the World Health Organization (WHO) Director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the coronavirus pandemic has had a massive impact on mental health across the globe, something he found "extremely concerning."

A free Headspace subscription won't change everything, but it could help parents find an inner balance that will help them cope with the world the way it is right now.

