Parents naming their children something rather unique is not all that unique, of course. There's that trend of naming children after fruit and vegetables, and some babies have been named after hurricanes. More recently, some babies have been named after a global pandemic. Indeed, parents around the world are naming babies born during the pandemic "Corona," "Covid," and "Lockdown."

On March 27, Preeti and Vinay Verma, a couple from the Indian state of Chhattisgarh, were blessed with twins, a boy and a girl. According to Al Jazeera, the new parents named their baby boy Covid and their baby girl Corona. Why, you ask? Preeti Verma told the Press Trust of India, according to Sky News, "The delivery happened after facing several difficulties and therefore, my husband and I wanted to make the day memorable."

The Verma family weren't the only ones to name their babies after the new coronavirus, which has spread to every continent except Antarctica. As India Today reported, two newborns recently born in Andhra Pradesh in India were named Corona Kumari and Corona Kumar. And according to Vice, in the Philippines, parents in the Isulan province reportedly named a baby girl Covid Rose and another newborn from Cotabato province has been named Covid Lorraine.

It seems as though Covid and Corona are the clear frontrunners, but there is at least one other choice that's been picked up by parents: Lockdown.

According to the Deccan Herald, an English newspaper published in India, another couple in India, Neeraja Devi and Pawan Prasad, named their son Lockdown as a way of showing their support for Indian Prime Minister Narenda Modi's decision to put the country on lockdown to stop the spread of the coronavirus. "In my view, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken the right step to impose lockdown in the entire nation to save us from the deadly virus," the new father told the Deccan Herald. "My boy will remind everyone to take precautions against Covid-19 to save themselves and the nation."

