Paul Ryan Accidentally Says He Has The Honor Of "Preventing" The President At SOTU, & Twitter Loved It

Tuesday saw the first State of the Union address of President Donald Trump. It was naturally an auspicious occasion, with the entire country glued to their screens to find out what the president had to say about the arguably difficult last year. Speaker of the House Paul Ryan had the honor of introducing the president and, well, he didn't totally nail it. Ryan accidentally said he was "preventing" the president at the State of the Union, but have no fear: Twitter couldn't have loved it more.

Admittedly, Ryan had to be nervous. Randy Bryce, the iron worker and union organizer who is going after Ryan's job, was in attendance in the House of Congress as the guest of Wisconsin Rep. Mark Pocan. And we all know how stressful it is to give a decent speech when someone in the audience probably wants you to fail. It might be even harder to perform when almost everyone in the audience, including anyone watching on their screens at home, want you to fail. So when Ryan slipped up and said he was "preventing" the president, rather than "presenting" him, it was an understandable slip.

But that doesn't mean people can't laugh at it now, does it?

More to come...