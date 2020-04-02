Although medical experts are constantly and affirmatively telling us to wash our hands often during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, kids might need a little extra convincing to get the job done. Thankfully, a PAW Patrol hand-washing song exists now and if parents have learned anything from Ryder and his pals, it's that they have more sway with their little ones than any human adult out there.

Hand-washing is "one of the best ways to remove germs, avoid getting sick, and prevent the spread of germs to others," according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It's, of course, especially important now as COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, has infected over 823,000 worldwide and has led to over 40,500 deaths, according to data from the World Health Organization (WHO). As the coronavirus tends to impact older adults and those with underlying medical conditions more severely, it's vitally important that everyone does their part to help protect others and limit the spread of the coronavirus by frequently washing our hands. Including children, which is not always an easy task.

Enter PAW Patrol's new hand-washing song. It's just over two minutes long, age-appropriate, colorful, and catchy. Exactly the kind of tune to get kids excited about the tedious task of keeping clean.

PAW Patrol Official & Friends on YouTube

The lyrics are helpful too, opening up with "When there's a chance that you'll get sick/The best gift that you can give/To your friends and neighbors/To help keep them well/Is a simple little trick/We just wash our hands like this."

The helpful pups Chase, Marshall, Skye, Tracker, Rocky, Rubble, and Zuma also take exactly 20 seconds to describe the routine of hand-washing. The perfect amount of time it takes to wash your hands effectively. And there you were thinking the only thing they were good at was constantly saving Mayor Goodway's purse chicken Chickaletta.

It's a tough time for kids, particularly young ones who might not really understand why so much in their world has changed, but the comforting presence of familiar favorites like the gang from PAW Patrol singing to them about how they can help out by washing their hands might just help.

