People Are Criticizing Kendra Duggar For Snow Tubing While Pregnant & It's So Uncalled For

Ah, the people of the internet. Bringers of light, harbingers of doom, judges, jury, experts in all things. Before the internet was a thing, how on earth did people manage to weigh in on every decision someone else made with their life? How did they butt their noses in and pass judgment on things that are none of their business? A letter writing campaign? That must have been seriously time consuming. Thankfully for the people who are criticizing Kendra Duggar for snow tubing while pregnant, they don't have to wait longer than the quick click of a button to pass judgment on the soon-to-be mom. They barely even have to put down their coffee; they can do all of that finger pointing without even pointing an actual finger.

Joseph and Kendra Duggar of TLC's reality series Counting On are newly expecting their first baby together. The couple shared their big news with the world via the Duggar family website earlier this month, just a little over three months after tying the knot in a televised ceremony at the beginning of September. Expectant 22-year-old dad Joe was super excited to share the happy news that he and 19-year-old Kendra were expecting their first baby, as the couple told Us Weekly:

During this season that we are celebrating the birth of Christ, we are so excited to share with you that we are expecting the gift of a child ourselves! Wow, it’s so exciting! We’ve both always loved children and seen them as a real blessing from God. It’s so surreal to think of being parents and having our own little one. We cannot wait to see this new baby.

Super exciting time for them both, right?

Oh, unless you're caught snow tubing. And then everyone is going to be super pissed.

Amy Duggar, Kendra's cousin by marriage, posted a shot of herself and Kendra standing in the snow, smiling and looking all adorable after the two went snow tubing. Amy captioned the happy little post:

Sliding into your Instagram feed with this sweet girl! Tubing & shopping today while the boys ski!

Innocent enough, even by Duggar standards (which tend towards being almost aggressively innocent when it comes to social media posts). Unfortunately a whole slew of Duggar-watchers took up arms against the idea of a newly-pregnant Kendra taking part in snow activities.

One Instagram user commented on the photo, "Isnt [sic] she pregnant!? Unsafe much??" While another wrote, "Kendra um aren’t you pregnant not very wise." And yet another Instagram user wrote, "She can flip on the tube or hit a bump or tree. I just don’t [think] it’s the best idea."

So here's the thing: whether or not any of these armchair obstetricians *think* snow tubing is the right thing for Kendra to do or not, it's no one's business but her own. Not even if she's a reality star. Not even if she's sharing pictures of herself on social media. Being in the public eye is not actually an invitation to let anyone tell you how to run your life. No matter what.

That being said, according to Inquisitr, Amy Duggar was quick to defend Kendra to her detractors, writing, "She wasn’t in any danger at all, or the baby.”

As to concerns about the safety of snow tubing, the website American Pregnancy recommends contacting your doctor before engaging in any strenuous physical activity like skiing or high intensity aerobics. Because every pregnancy is different, and your doctor should be able to offer you the best information for your particular pregnancy. With that in mind, commenters have no idea what kind of conversations Kendra has had with her doctor regarding her day of snowy activities.

Despite the naysayers who were hoping to tell Kendra off for snow tubing, there were more than enough voices stepping up to defend her.

"As soon as I saw this post I’m like oh here we go everyone will be on about Kendra tubing while being pregnant, the horror a woman being active in pregnancy like what?!" one follower wrote. Another commented, "Please I still rode a horse while pregnant! Get a grip!" One more person quipped, "She’s pregnant not made of glass calm down peeps!"

Cyberbullying is cyberbullying, period. Whether the person you're picking on is a stranger, an acquaintance, or a reality star, trying to shame anyone for their life choices isn't OK; even if you have the benefit of convenience and anonymity.

