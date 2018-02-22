“People Are *Loving* Amy Poehler’s Reaction To The NRA Using A ‘Parks And Recreation’ GIF

Not only does Parks and Recreation provide fans with a fantastic TV show to endlessly binge, but also with an arsenal of fantastic GIFs for all to enjoy. However, if you ask Amy Poehler, the show's GIFs are not meant for everyone. When the National Rifle Association tweeted a GIF of Poehler's character Leslie Knope, Poehler sent the NRA the perfect response by way of Parks and Recreation producer Michael Schur's Twitter account. Sadly, Poehler herself is not on social media — but when the NRA takes a Leslie Knope GIF that was meant for good and uses it for evil, you better believe Amy Poehler will find a way to do something about it.

"@DLoesch thank you for being the voice of over 5 Million #NRA members," the NRA's Twitter account tweeted at Dana Loesch on Wednesday night, following her appearance at CNN's town hall on gun safety.

"Hi, please take this down. I would prefer you not use a GIF from a show I worked on to promote your pro-slaughter agenda," Schur tweeted in the NRA.

Also, Amy isn't on twitter, but she texted me a message: "Can you tweet the NRA for me and tell them I said fuck off?"

"Can you tweet the NRA for me and tell them I said fuck off?" she said.

Fellow Parks and Recreation actors Adam Scott and Nick Offerman got in on it as well.

More to come...