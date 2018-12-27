Kim Kardashian has something of a dilemma; on one hand, the KKW Beauty mogul is clearly invested in encouraging her children to indulge in their individuality. On the other hand, every time the mom of three does anything, the entire world goes on attack. Most of the time before she even has a chance to explain, although it feels important to note that she doesn't owe anyone an explanation for her parenting choices. Or the choices her children make, for that matter. The latest? People are mad Kim Kardashian's daughter North West wore red lipstick in their Christmas photo shoot, and went on the offensive even before knowing the whole story.

The 5-year-old daughter of Kardashian and her husband, rapper Kanye West, posed with her whole family for the yearly Christmas card ahead of the annual Christmas Eve party. Her baby sister Chicago, who turns 1 year old next month, was held in her mother's arms. Her 3-year-old brother Saint was all over the place in the series of photos (welcome to being 3, where standing still is the worst thing that can happen).

And then there was North, looking poised and confident and frankly, pretty cool, in a black fringed dress over a black shirt and pants. Wearing red lipstick and staring down the camera like, Go ahead, say something.

Unfortunately for Kardashian, the internet seemed to take up the challenge North was throwing down. Plenty of people were fired up and supposedly worried about a little girl wearing red lipstick, because I guess it's the 1950s again and we are all afraid of kids playing with makeup.

People also took to the photo's comment section on Instagram to share their opinions. "Why is this little girl wearing lip stick?," one person asked.

Another commented, "Why her lipstick so red, for a child."

"North is to [sic] young to wear red lipstick. I love them all but she is to [sic] small come on now!" another chimed in.

Yet another quipped, "Beautiful minus the child in red lipstick."

While there were plenty of people who were upset that North was wearing lipstick, for some reason specifically red lipstick, there were others who took to Twitter to rave over the little girl's look.

And Kardashian couldn't help pointing out that this particular shade of red might be a new KKW color set to launch, because that girl is always thinking on her feet.

Kardashian also went on to point out that North picked this shade of red lipstick herself to try out, despite the fact that she doesn't owe anyone an explanation. "She picked it though! It’s a special occasion!" she wrote in a tweet.

I'm not sure why everyone is so upset about North wearing red lipstick. I know I certainly loved playing with makeup as a kid, as did pretty much all of my friends. I think the complaints might be Kardashian-specific... because there's just something about this family that seems to bring out the claws and teeth of the internet.

Fortunately, I think both Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have managed to develop a thick skin when it comes to negativity. And North West? I have a feeling she's going to own the internet one day, so no need to worry about her.

After a very frustrating first birth experience, this Deaf mother wanted a change. Will the help of two Deaf doulas give the quality communication and birth experience this mom wants and deserves? Watch Episode Four of Romper's Doula Diaries, Season Two, below, and visit Bustle Digital Group's YouTube page for more episodes.