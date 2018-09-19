Sometimes a celebrity friendship is really adorable. It's nice to see two people who work in a similar industry find something in common, a cute bond they often play out on social media a la Michelle Williams and Busy Phillips. I'm not sure why we love it so much, maybe it just sort of humanizes these people we so often see as larger than life. Sometimes, however, a celebrity friendship makes people feel icky, even if it's totally innocent. People are not into Drake texting Millie Bobby Brown relationship advice, and it's possible they have a point.

So here are a few salient statistics you might want to keep in mind before we delve too deeply into the friendship between Canadian rapper Drake and Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown. Drake is a 31-year-old man and Millie Bobby Brown is just 14 years old. The two first met in Australia, according to a recent interview Brown gave Access Hollywood at the Emmys, and I think people were into their friendship at first blush. When Stranger Things initially became the juggernaut it's become and Millie Bobby Brown acknowledged as one of the breakout stars of the series, Drake took to Instagram to announce he was a fan. Not just of the show but of Millie Bobby Brown specifically, as evidenced by this moderately adorable selfie he shared in November captioned, "Hawkins very own."

So far so good, right? I don't hate this at all. Things got slightly more complicated on Monday, however, when Brown told Access Hollywood that she and Drake text back and forth on the regular. Saying things like how much they miss each other, according to Billboard.

I love him. I met him in Australia and he's honestly so fantastic. He's a great friend and a great role model. We just texted each other the other day and he was like 'I miss you so much,' and I was like 'I miss you more,' he's great.

What else do they talk about? Boys, apparently. Brown admitted that she and Drake gab "about boys. He helps me," though she wouldn't say what specific advice he has to offer.

And the general reaction to this little tidbit of information on the internet was basically... huh?

Now before people start making possibly erroneous and wildly dangerous accusations about Drake, let's remember that he hasn't said a word about these texts. I also think it's important to point out that Brown was unconcerned enough about the nature of those texts to speak openly about them. On the flip side of this particular coin, however, is this; as a mom I'm not sure how I would feel about my 14-year-old kid texting with a 31-year-old man. It feels a little inappropriate, I hate to say, especially since Drake is offering relationship advice.

Then again, there are lots of people on social media who think the two have more of a big brother/baby sister relationship and are concerned about media outlets perverting their friendship.

I think the reality in this situation is that people need more information before making assumptions that could both embarrass and hurt Drake and Millie Bobby Brown. Because realistically speaking, it's impossible to know what the nature of their relationship might be based on an interview that was barely two minutes long. And spreading unfounded rumors on the internet that basically hint that Drake might be behaving inappropriately with a 14-year-old girl isn't just dangerous, it's cruel. Give the guy a chance to speak for himself here before throwing him off the metaphorical cliff.