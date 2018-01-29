People Think Rihanna Is Pregnant At The Grammys & It's Honestly Nobody's Business

Far too often, performers at the Grammys or other award shows tend to get attention for their appearances rather their actual performances. In this case, that would be Rihanna at the 2018 Grammys, since people think Rihanna is pregnant at the Grammys even though it's seriously no one's business either way. She was part of an incredible performance with DJ Khaled and Bryson Tiller and the focus should be there instead of what she may have looked like on-stage.

While some people on Twitter are questioning whether or not Rihanna might be pregnant after watching her performance, others are commending the Grammy-winning singer for her amazing performance on-stage, which is really where any and all attention should be focused. She hasn't said or even hinted at a possible pregnancy lately, so if she is, she definitely moves around better than I did when I was pregnant, but even so, Rihanna's body is no one's business and there's no exception to that rule.

If we're being honest here, out of all of the performances Sunday night, Rihanna looked like she had the most fun and it wasn't about what her body looked like while doing it. She sang and danced with so much energy and that's all that matters, despite some viewers focusing on an unfounded pregnancy theory.

To be fair, fans speculate on celebrities' pregnancies more than they probably focus on their own, but it's still sort of a buzzkill when Rihanna brings this amazing performance to make her mark on Grammy night and what she gets in return is a ton of fans and viewers insisting that she must be pregnant.

There's nothing wrong with actually being pregnant, don't get it twisted, but whether it was because Rihanna's outfit of choice make her look different to fans or because her energy brought about the sudden rumor, Rihanna herself hasn't said anything about being pregnant, so there's no need to speculate. Especially since she'd just had a stellar performance prior to the onslaught of tweets.

This certainly wouldn't be the first time that pregnancy rumors about Rihanna started to fly while being supported by absolutely nothing.

