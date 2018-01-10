People Thought Ivanka Trump Was Pregnant Because Of Her Happy Birthday Message To Jared Kushner

Well, there's been a new pregnancy rumor floating around the internet, and for once it's not a member of the KarJenner clan. This time it's from a family that is slightly more presidential. But perhaps it's not really what people think. Here's the truth behind that Ivanka Trump pregnancy rumor that's been making the rounds.

It seems Ivanka Trump, one of President Trump's advisers (and also his daughter) was looking to wish her husband, fellow presidential adviser Jared Kushner, a happy birthday. And because this is the age of social media, what better way to say it than with an Instagram post? The mother-of-three posted a picture where she is clearly pregnant beside her husband along with the caption:

Happy birthday, Jared! Thank you for being the most amazing father, husband, and best friend I could have dreamed of. Here's to you!

Many of her more than 4 million followers assumed this was a way of announcing her pregnancy for a fourth child, rather than simply wishing her husband a happy 37th birthday. Instagram users posted comments like:

Happy birthday to your amazing husband. You two make a beautiful couple. Congrats on the pregnancy😍😍😍

Omg are you pregnant! Yay Number 4

It seems those words of congratulations were slightly misplaced; the photo was a throwback. This picture was first shared back in January of 2016, when Trump was expecting her youngest child, one-year-old son Theodore. At that time, Trump posted the picture with the caption:

I am looking forward to a year filled with love, laughter and adventure with my incredible husband, Jared, and our (growing) family. ❤️ #HappyNewYear #2016

Ivanka Trump, who is also the mother of 6-year-old daughter Arabella and 4-year-old son Joseph, later added the hashtag #Throwback to clear up any confusion.

It did seem fairly unlikely that Ivanka Trump would be ready to have another child when she once told People that she's "exhausted 90 percent of the time," raising her three kids. She also admitted at the time that her "life was chaotic;" this was before she detached herself from her personal business dealings with the Ivanka Trump brand to move to Washington, D.C. to work in the White House. One can only imagine that life would have gotten considerably busier in the interim, what with uprooting her kids and taking on a hugely stressful, if reportedly unpaid, position.