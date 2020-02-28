Pregnancy is a time of transformation — a process that creates mothers, fathers, and brand new tiny humans, forever changing the lives of families. So it makes sense, if you think about it, that one photographer is celebrating expecting moms by transforming them into Disney princesses. Because the result? Well, it's is simply magical.

Vanessa Firme, 39, is a photographer based in Rio de Janeiro. Her fairytale-inspired photo shoots originated from a pregnant client wanting to dress as Belle from Beauty and the Beast as a way to honor her baby girl, whom she was naming Bela. Firme expanded on the idea from there with other clients — and the rest is history.

"I thought how magical it would be for her when she saw her own mother dressed as the princess," she told Good Morning America. "People loved it and we decided to make more princesses."

She added, "These photos tell mothers that they can all be whoever they want to be. It shows what happens after happily ever after."

I mean, seriously. Doesn't this princess Jasmine mama-to-be look simply regal?

And this Cinderella mama — with her perfectly popped-out belly button — looks positively glamorous as she contemplates the magic of motherhood.

This expecting Belle couldn't be more stunning as her partially-opaque dress shows off her gorgeous bump.

Firme doesn't limit her creativity to princesses when it comes to maternity photoshoots, either. This Maleficent-inspired shoot is simply magnificent.

And what could be more fitting than dressing an expecting mom up as Wonder Woman? She's growing an entire human in there and will soon push said human out out of her body — of course she's a freaking super hero.

Personally, I think it's awesome that this photographer is glamming up her pregnant clients as Disney princesses, villains, and super heroes. Celebrating these women and what their amazing bodies have accomplished — even if they might feel swollen, achey, exhausted, and decidedly un-glamorous — is not only a great keepsake, but it's an excellent reminder that they are warrior goddesses.

Thank you, Vanessa, for sharing your amazing photos with us!