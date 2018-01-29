Photos Of Beyonce & Blue Ivy At The 2018 Grammys Will Give You Serious Mother-Daughter Goals

Just you had any doubt that Beyoncé and Blue Ivy were pure mother-daughter goals, you need look no further than these photos of Beyonce and Blue Ivy at the 2018 Grammys because it will seriously give you all the feels. Is it possible for me to join this family? Please?

A majority of the evening was dedicated to many fans wondering where in God's name Queen Bey and Blue were all night. The two were mysteriously absent for the red carpet when many thought they would be rocking their Grammys looks. As more time went on, more people began to worry that they wouldn't show up at all. In fact, the camera kept cutting over to JAY-Z who seemed to be going solo for the awards ceremony. But never fear, they did appear in the crowd eventually and I think we can all agree it was definitely worth the wait.

Beyoncé rocked a gorgeous black gown, huge diamond earrings that I'm fairly certainly would rip my ears to shreds, and an amazing fashionable hat. Meanwhile, Blue donned an all-white ensemble and classy silver shoes. Suffice to say, they both definitely looked stunning as we all knew they would.

