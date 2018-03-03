Photos Of Joy-Anna Duggar's Baby Have Fans Convinced He Looks Just Like His Dad

Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth finally welcomed their first baby, and fans of Counting On are super excited. Say what you will about the famous Duggar clan previously from 19 Kids & Counting, they have seriously adorable little babies. And once fans get a look at photos of Joy-Anna Duggar's baby boy, they're going to be in love. Because he's incredibly sweet, and is it just me or does he look a little like his dad?

The couple welcomed baby Gideon Martyn Forsyth on Feb. 23 weighing a healthy 10 pounds. Both mom and baby are doing well, according to a statement the Forsyths released to People saying, "“We are blessed beyond measure with the arrival of our son, Gideon Martyn Forsyth. Looking at our child for the first time was such an incredible moment! God is so good, and we are so thankful.” As the rest of the Duggar family took to social media to share messages of congratulations and happiness with the family, Joy-Anna and Austin were generous enough to put some sweet pictures of Gideon on Instagram for the rest of the world to coo over. And it isn't just the sleeping baby that has the whole world sighing a collective "Aww," it's the look of wonder on his parents' faces as they gaze down at him.

Fans immediately started posting comments trying to figure out who Gideon resembled most.

That last photo looks like a wee shrunken Jim bob!

His face is identical to Henry!

At the end of the day, the general consensus appeared to be that Gideon already looks an awful lot like the father he was named for (both of their middle names are Martyn).

Fans also took to Instagram to marvel at how much Gideon already looks like his dad.

I can’t believe how much he looks like Austin already

Thank you for sharing him with your fans. He is beautiful. Can see a lot of dad in him

He look so much like Austin

Duggar fans initially found out the newlyweds were expecting their first baby back in August, when Joy-Anna and Austin announced their pregnancy through an online video saying:

Austin and I are SO thankful to announce that we are parents!! Even before we were married we prayed that God would give us children and we are so blessed that he has given us this baby!

The couple were married in May 2017, and discovered Gideon was on his way soon after they returned from their honeymoon in Switzerland. Once they were back in Arkansas, where both sets of their parents live (Austin and Joy-Anna's parents attend the same church, which is where the two met 15 years ago when they were still children), Joy-Anna told People she couldn't wait for the next stage of their lives:

I have a lot of good memories of my mom teaching us and the quality time we spent together, and I’m really looking forward to doing that with my own children. It’s such an amazing thing to be a parent and raise children!

It looks like that next stage has arrived in a pretty cute little package.

In a video shared by TLC, Austin explained they chose the name "Gideon" because it's a "strong, biblical name," while Joy-Anna admitted that Austin was excited to share all of his hobbies with his new baby boy. Both of the first-time parents are feeling quite "humbled having a life depend" on them, but they look ecstatic. To have their baby boy arrive safe and healthy and to embark on the next chapter of their lives as a bona fide family.