As the entire world likely knows, Kourtney Kardashian has been on the longest vacation ever in Italy with her three kids and boyfriend Younes Bendjima. First, the couple was in Rome and most recently, they've apparently been staying on a yacht and careening through the Mediterranean. I mean, this is the Below Deck and Keeping Up With The Kardashians crossover episode I never knew I needed. I've been thoroughly enjoying living vicariously through not just Kourtney, but her her daughter Penelope. And once you see photos of Kourtney Kardashian's daughter's 6th birthday party in Italy, you will also become a victim of FOMO.

No, you're not imagining things. In early June, the Kardashians held a joint birthday party for North West and Penelope and it was pretty dope. It was unicorn themed and just as extra as you can imagine. But like all families do, that was just an excuse to celebrate the two heirs to the Kardashian empire together as a big family. This Sunday, July 8, was Penelope's "real" birthday and she definitely did it in style. I mean, she's been doing Italy in style — Kourtney's shared pictures of her little girl prancing around Italian hilltowns in adorable dresses and lounging on the deck of a yacht, but her colorful fruit tart and birthday cake are just next level. Kourtney, if you're reading this: Can you adopt me?

To Begin, Check These Birthday Lewks

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Then, She Had A Perfect Breakfast Celebration

Don't Worry, She Had Cake, Too

This little girl is seriously living her best life. Of course, that doesn't mean that people aren't losing their minds about basically everything Kourtney and her family are doing. Earlier this week, she posted a picture of Penelope and herself posing on the side of the boat. People immediately lost their mind for a number of reasons — saying that her bathing suit too inappropriate to be worn around her daughter or that she should teach her kid to not be so "entitled." It's so silly.

Others assumed that she wanted her to kid to drown, all because she didn't take the picture with a life jacket. Obviously, she wants to keep her kid safe, even if she sacrificed a little safety for a glamor shot. (In other photos of their vacation, Penelope is wearing a life jacket when swimming in the ocean, so everyone needs to take a big chill pill.) And let's be real: People are likely just jealous that they aren't on a boat in a white bathing suit looking just as chic can be.

On Twitter, people are visibly jealous of little Penelope and her mom, as they should be. They're really living their best lives out there in the Mediterranean Ocean.

There's A Lot Of FOMO Out There

Dealing with fans and the haters is just all part of being a celeb mom, unfortunately. But it's irritating to see people chide Kourtney Kardashian for being a bad mom when she really cares — obviously — so much for her kids. They're the center of her world, as anyone who watches KUWTK knows. As she told Parents while she was pregnant with Penelope:

[Being a mom is] definitely my favorite role in life. It has changed me and made me realize there is nothing else I would rather do with my time. Being a mom is what life is about. I hope people realize what the priorities in life should be and know not everything has to be perfect.

She added in the same interview with Parents that she hoped her kids would learn to "cherish [their] time and learn about what is important. I want them to know: Don't get caught up in things that don't really matter and don't get caught up in the things society puts so much pressure on."

Judging by the fierce looks and expressions Penelope is serving on her birthday in Italy, it looks like she's definitely picked up on the lesson.