There was a time when the women in the royal family adopted relatively formal looks when they were seen in public. Perhaps not full tiaras and gowns or anything, but definitely skirts and dresses. As history has now shown us, one woman came along and rather changed all of that. Please pour yourself a cup of coffee and scroll through these photos of Princess Diana's stylish sweaters over the years. That woman was not afraid of a slouchy cardigan, a big pattern, or even wearing a belt over her sweaters. That, my friends, is what real courage looks like.

Before her untimely death in a car accident in Paris in 1997, Princess Diana was known all over the world as a woman of style. A trendsetter if you will. Even as she was busy raising her two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, and dealing with her ever-changing role as wife to Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne, Princess Diana always managed to pull some pretty unique looks together.

Even when she was keeping it casual. Although that's the thing about Princess Diana's stylish sweater looks... Are they casual? Are they formal? In some cases it's really tough to tell, so I'll let you decide.