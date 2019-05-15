It can be a bit of a challenge keeping up with everyone in the Kardashian family these days, but perhaps especially with the kids. In the past year alone, four little ones have been added to the Kardashian-Jenner clan and there were already six kids before that, so you can see why some people might find it a bit daunting. But here's the thing: each individual KarJenner cousin is super adorable and worthy of their own moment. So let's take a moment to honor Kourtney Kardashian's youngest son with these photos of Reign Disick through the years, which serve as a lovely reminder that the 4-year-old is not only super photogenic but holds his own as a force to be reckoned with.

Reign is the youngest of Kourtney Kardashian's three children with ex-partner Scott Disick; the oldest is 9-year-old Mason Disick (who happens to share a December birthday with his little brother Reign) and also 5-year-old daughter Penelope.

Even before he was born, Reign's mom had something of a cosmic connection with him. As she told Jimmy Kimmel during a recent interview, she "knew in my heart" that her son's name was Reign despite the fact that his father wanted to name him Preston. And right from the beginning, the sweet little boy has managed to pull off his regal name.

Rock-A-Bye Sweet Baby Reign Right out of the gate, Kourtney Kardashian was doing things a little differently with Reign. While his brother and sister both had their births announced via Us Weekly, Kourtney shared Reign's first photo on her own social media page in April 2015, four months after his December 2014 birth.

Flash! Kourtney Kardashian has long proven to be a fan of Halloween, especially if she can pull off matching costumes with her three kids. For Reign's first Halloween he was dressed as Flash Gordon and yes, it's as adorable as you're imagining right now. Of course, he and his cousin Saint West would go on to enjoy the coolest costumes as Kanye West (Saint's dad) and L'il Pump in 2018, so clearly this kid has Halloween on lock.

Baby Of The Family Reign Disick is one of the stars of his mom's Instagram feed, which means that fans can get a real sense of his personality. And the sense this fan gets is that he is a true baby of the family. There are loads of photos of him through the years getting loved up by everyone in his family, even his older siblings. While he seems to love everyone in his family, he definitely has a soft spot for his mom.

Long Hair, Don't Care Reign Disick has always rocked some pretty serious hair; whether it's tied up in a cute little bun or flowing over his shoulders. And while his parents have gotten some criticism, they've never seemed overly concerned. Perhaps because he looks so adorable.

Running In The Sun The Kardashians are well known for enjoying some pretty extravagant holidays, and I would hazard a guess that no one enjoys those holidays more than Reign Disick judging from pictures of him reveling in the sun all over the world.

Cool Cousin He might be just 4 years old, but Reign looks like he's having a great time hanging out with the Kardashian cousins... especially baby True Thompson.