Colombian superstar and mom of two Shakira is gearing up to perform at the halftime show for this year's Super Bowl in Miami, Florida on Sunday, alongside Jennifer Lopez. Ahead of the show, though, let's take a moment to browse through these adorable photos of Shakira with her kids, showcasing she has one sweet family who are undoubtedly her biggest fans.

Shakira is mom to two sons, 6-year-old Milan and 4-year-old Sasha, with her partner of 10 years, Spanish soccer star Gerard Piqué. The pair are becoming little social media stars in their own right, naturally, with both of their parents frequently taking to Instagram to share photos and videos of their sons.

Motherhood has been a real journey for Shakira, as she explained in a 2017 interview with Hola!, admitting that she is no longer the center of her own world and has instead become a "satellite" for her kids. She also noted that motherhood is "the hardest job I’ve ever had. I never thought it’d be so difficult, because it takes a lot of your energy. I think of my family a lot; I’m concerned about them all day. It’s physical, emotional, and intellectual wear and tear. Thinking of making an album seemed like a Herculean task, like climbing Mount Everest." Fortunately her cute kids sure seem to make it all worthwhile.

Superman In Training Shakira/Instagram Shakira's son Sasha is already clearly into soccer, as evidenced by a photo his mother shared of him in 2018 with his foot propped on a soccer ball with a Superman logo. Or else he's really into Superman. Or possibly modeling with his amazing posing skills.

Family Cuddle Shakira/Instagram Shakira shared a joyful Christmas photo of the entire family snuggled up together in 2018. Shakira has credited her partner with being her "biggest support" as a mom, she once told PopSugar, even if he hands out more treats than she might. "He is my biggest support," she told the outlet. "We’re both very hands-on parents, so it never feels like one is carrying the entire load on their own. He probably lets them have a little more chocolate than I’d like, though."

Getting Glam Shakira/Instagram The entire family got dressed up for a glamorous night out in 2016 and obviously looked adorable. Also please note how much Milan and Sasha both look like their parents.

Tiny Rock Stars Shakira/Instagram Shakira posted a photo of Milan and Sasha in matching leather rocker vests in 2018 with the caption, "We rock too Mommy!" I couldn't agree more, and with their mom's amazing career in music spanning two decades with several Grammys under her belt, they certainly have it in their blood.

These Kids Are Total "Goals" Shakira/Instagram Or they could easily follow in their father's footsteps as Spanish football stars some day. As a center half for FC Barcelona, Piqué is considered one of the best players in the world.

Dreams Do Come True Shakira/Instagram In 2015, Shakira shared a throwback photo of herself on Instagram carting Milan and Sasha around as she shopped and noted that she had made two wishes three years earlier, "At the Meiji Shrine, in 2012 I made two wishes and they came true!"

"Topo Gigio" Dress-Up Shakira/Instagram When a person thinks of rock stars and soccer players, perhaps dressing up as classic Italian puppet character Topo Gigio does not immediately spring to mind. But too bad because when Shakira dresses the entire family in checked pajamas and mouse ears she manages to pull it off.

The Look Of Love Shakira/Instagram Back in 2015, Shakira shared a photo of herself cuddling her two sweet boys and truly, she could not look more in love with her babies if she tried. She called them her "two real gurus."

When Life Gets Messy... Shakira/Instagram Piqué and the boys painted Easter eggs together in 2017 and apparently got most of it on their faces. Still adorable.