If you're looking for a new way to flaunt your love of women who fight for social justice while also supporting organizations that do the same, look no further. The Trailblazer Tees from lifestyle brand Piccolina hit every single mark, and your kids are going to love wearing them. Each tee is designed in collaboration with female artists whose illustrations illuminate the life of a different visionary, barrier-breaker, or innovator. And y'all, they're just plain incredible.

If you're unfamiliar with Piccolina, allow me to introduce you to your newest infatuation. The brand aims to empower young girls by inspiring them with not only the stories and images of historic female leaders, but with products featuring themes of "STREAM, leadership, exploration, and athletics." Basically, they want girls to know that their dreams have zero limits. Their girls' clothing includes items like cotton dresses covered with construction trucks, leggings with space explorers, and of course, tees touting trailblazing women.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

The Trailblazer collection for kids features both short and long-sleeved tees with gorgeous, colorful illustrations of noteworthy women like civil rights pioneer and journalist Ida B. Wells, barrier-breaking astronaut Mae Jemison, poet and author Maya Angelou, and U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, among several other incredible women. Basically, they're all icons, and their stories are so important.

No matter what your child is interested in, there is a Trailblazer Tee to inspire them. Your science-loving little one can rock a tee with groundbreaking NASA scientist Katherine Johnson or Nobel Prize-winning physicist Marie Curie. Aspiring human rights advocates can wear tees with portraits of Malala Yousafzai, Susan B. Anthony, or Harriet Tubman. No matter which Trailblazer they choose, you really can't go wrong.

Each unique design is created by a female artist who perfectly captures the beauty and power of each woman featured. For example, artist Noa Snir created a custom illustration of five "Earth Heroes" to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, which includes trailblazing young women like Greta Thunberg and Ayakha Melithafa who are championing the push to value our planet and its resources.

A portion of the proceeds from the company's sale of their Trailblazer tees, which retail for $28 to $30 each, will support non-profit organizations that empower women and girls. So, not only will your tee serve as a talking point to educate those who see it about who these inspirational women are, the purchase itself will help fund initiatives that elevate young girls. Each tee purchased will help support groups like educational foundation the Malala Fund, community support organization Step Up, and the mentoring community Girls Write Now.

Kids tees are available in sizes 2T to 14. They're made from 100% cotton, are machine washable, and feature a unisex fit. That's right, although these tees feature trailblazing women, they're absolutely perfect for young boys to wear as well. (I will totally be purchasing some tees for my own boys.) After all, one day today's young men will be the ones supporting the next generation of powerful women.

In addition to Trailblazer Tees for kids, adults sizes are also available and retail for $36. And, if you just can't get enough of these incredible designs, Piccolina also has wall art available for purchase so that you can fill your home with depictions of powerful women to inspire and delight everyone in your household. Prints are available both framed and unframed and range in price from $20 to $60.