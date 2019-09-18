Katie Morton and Chris Bukowski have been on a rollercoaster this season on Bachelor in Paradise. But at the final rose ceremony, Chris managed to get out of his own way — and down on one knee. Pictures of Katie's engagement ring are totally gorgeous and hopefully, it was well-worth the struggle of landing the Bachelor franchise's longest-searching contestant.

For nearly panic-breaking-up with her just before fantasy suites, Chris was remarkably at peace during the final rose ceremony. He demurred in a confessional that he would be following his gut in the moment, rather than committing to the idea of a proposal beforehand, but it seemed pretty obvious what was going to go down as soon as Chris laid eyes on Katie. She seemed super nervous, and for once, Chris was the one anchoring them.

"First of all," he began, I feel like it's been hard. The way we got here is insane, just looking back on how this all began, and going through so many battles, a lot of uncertainty."

Well, that's putting it mildly. But Katie really went above and beyond by patiently allowing Chris to spiral through his self-sabotage earlier in the season. Much to his surprise, she was still there when the dust settled, wanting to be with him in spite of his doubts. It was a surprisingly touching moment and it spoke to their ability to maybe make it through Paradise unscathed.

Screenshot/ABC

Chris continued, before presenting Katie with a Neil Lane sparkler:

A lot of the highs are unexplainable — I can't even explain to you how I feel right now because I've never felt it before. I just feel like I'm the luckiest man in the world right now. You make me feel calm, comfortable. You make me feel like myself, and I feel like I didn't even know what that was sometimes. I'm just so happy to be standing here with you. Everything I've been looking for, fighting for, searching for aimlessly is in this moment. I can't imagine a second without you. I see you in my tomorrow, I see you in my forever, and tomorrow isn't guaranteed. So I want to make this the best moment of our life.

More to come...