Late last week, Pink revealed in a candid post on Instagram that she and her 3-year-old son Jameson had contracted COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Fortunately, they are both now on the mend, but it's understandably been a scary experience for their family. And in a new interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Pink opened up about her son's coronavirus experience, in particular, and admitted it was "terrifying."

Speaking with DeGeneres over video chat in an interview that aired on Thursday, the Grammy award-winning singer described Jameson's symptoms as starting with a fever. "It would come and go, and he would have stomach pains and diarrhea and chest pains and then a headache, sore throat," Pink said on Ellen. "It sort of was just all over the place. Every day was just some new symptom. And then his fever stayed, it didn’t go. And then it just started going up and up and up and up, and then at one point it was at 103... It was terrifying, at one point, and then I got sick."

It got so bad with Jameson, in fact, that Pink and her husband, Carey Hart, who has not experienced any symptoms, nor has their daughter Willow, started to wonder if they should take him to the hospital. "That's the point where you are just kind of like, 'OK are we going to the hospital? Like what are we doing right now?' Because this is the scariest thing I've ever ever been through in my whole life," Pink explained to DeGeneres.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends people with mild symptoms stay home and stay in contact by telephone with their primary medical caregiver, but of course it's difficult to decipher "mild" symptoms, especially when your young child is suffering. In the end, Pink listened to the advice from her doctor, who told her to stay home. Fortunately, both Jameson and Pink are "slowly, slowly" on the mend, although her son's fever held out the longest.

In her Instagram post last week, Pink shared that both she and Jameson had been "re-tested" for COVID-19 and "are now thankfully negative." And while speaking DeGeneres, Pink said they're "doing alright, doing OK" compared to previous weeks.

