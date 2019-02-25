Analyzing all the looks on the red carpet is always one of the most fun things about the Academy Awards. This year, it seems pinks dresses at the Oscars were all the rage, spotted on everyone from Helen Mirren to Linda Cardellini.

There were tons of gorgeous shades of pink represented on the red carpet, but it seems like hot pink was a particular hit. There were also a range of dramatic silhouettes, from the voluminous dresses worn by Sarah Paulson and Gemma Chan, to the figure hugging gowns chosen by Marie Kondo and Meagan Good. And it wasn't just ladies who got in on the pink trend — at least one man looked gorgeous in blush, too. I won't be at all surprised if there are pops of pink in all this year's Oscar best dressed lists.

American Horror Story and Bird Box star Sarah Paulson wore a bright pink cut out gown by Brandon Maxwell, according to StyleCaster. She paired the billowing gown with a stunning diamond necklace, but kept her look pretty simple otherwise (I mean, you kind of have to when you're wearing that much fabric). Paulson opted for natural looking make up, and a simple hairstyle.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Maya Rudolph, who presented the first award of the night along with Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, went with a ruffled, floral print gown and a sleek bob hairdo. While there's always tons of focus on what people wore, I have a feeling Rudolph's Oscar appearance will be remembered for the jab she got in at President Donald Trump at the top of the show. She joked that she wanted to clear up any confusion, and told the audience: "There is no host tonight, no popular Oscar category and Mexico is not paying for the wall," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Helen Mirren, who presented Best Documentary Feature, joked that she and her co-presenter Jason Momoa hadn't coordinated their matching pink outfits.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Momoa did coordinate his outfit with wife Lisa Bonet, however. People noted that the couple both wore Karl Lagerfield in tribute to the designer who passed away just last week.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Black Panther star Angela Bassett's gorgeous fuchsia gown was designed by Reem Acra, according to The Hollywood Reporter. It featured one billowing sleeve and a train trailing behind. I love everything about Bassett's look, from her simple and sleek ponytail to her drop earrings. Can you even believe that this woman, according to People, is 60 years old?

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fresh off her big wins at the Grammys, singer Kacey Musgraves was chosen to present an Oscar, according to E! News.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Tidying-up queen Marie Kondo sparked all sorts of joy in her gorgeous pale pink dress. Elle reported that her lace and sequin gown was designed by Jenny Packham.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Meagan Good looked fierce in one-shouldered gown with a high leg slit. The stunning dress was designed by Georges Chakra, according to Just Jared.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Gemma Chan's hot pink gown had ruffles for days. Harper's Bazaar reported that the Crazy Rich Asians star's dress was Valentino Haute Couture — the best kind of rich.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

I'm not sure who sent out the memo, but hues of pink definitely dominated the red carpet at the 2019 Oscars and every star looked absolutely stunning.