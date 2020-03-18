Families all across the country are adjusting to the drastic changes to their daily lives brought on by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic — celebrity parents included, of course. Like Pink, who shared her family's schedule while social distancing as she's spending more time at home with her 8-year-old daughter Willow and 3-year-old son Jameson.

This week, Pink walked her followers through the handcrafted schedule she made with the help of Willow for her family. According to the schedule, her kids wake up before 9 a.m., go for a walk (or do yoga if it's raining), but still have time allotted for creativity, academics, and lunch. After lunch, her kids have their chore time, outdoor activity time, and then spend time on academics before they wind down for the evening. Her kids get free TV time after dinner and should be getting to bed around 8 p.m. — but Willow gets to stay up until 9 p.m. if she "doesn't fight with her brother" during the day.

Pink also sent her well wishes to all of the health care workers and moms who are experiencing this new, albeit temporary, normal. "I send you my love and support," she says. "This is a crazy time but we have each other, so let's figure out a way to talk to each other and connect and be kind. I'll do my best to be kind, too, when they're not fighting."

Not being in school, not getting to see friends or grandparents, and having to stay home amid a global pandemic is not easy for kids, of course. It's a tough and confusing adjustment. And while schools have been closed in 39 states so far, impacting at least 41.6 million students, according to data compiled by Education Week, health officials for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend that families try to keep up with their regular routines as much as possible during this tough time. The CDC also recommends taking breaks, getting plenty of sleep, exercising, and eating well to help alleviate stress and anxiety.

As for Pink, while her kids try to maintain some normalcy by doing their chores and engaging in academic time, the mom of two shared that she is making pasta and finally learning how to play the piano as she participates in her own social distancing.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all of Romper’s parents + coronavirus coverage here, and Bustle’s constantly updated, general “what to know about coronavirus” here.