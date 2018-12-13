Oh internet. Why, oh why, do so many people love to hide behind the warm comforter of anonymity to judge people with reckless abandon? Especially celebrity parents, from what I've seen. It never ceases to amaze me how many parents have hours and hours of free time to scroll through celebrity Instagram feeds and pass judgment on snapshots of their lives. Unfortunately for nosy critics, some celebrities have truly mastered the art of self-defense. Like when Pink trolled the parent police on Instagram, and did so with a level of talent that makes me wonder if she shouldn't just go ahead and do this as her new full-time job. Other than singing, obviously.

Pink and her husband, professional motocross racer Carey Hart, are parents to 7-year-old daughter Willow and 1-year-old son Jameson. They frequently share sweet family moments with their family on social media, and because of this, the couple have found themselves targeted by the parent police. Particularly Hart in recent days, to be honest.

After he shared a picture of his son sitting on a motorcycle with him (not driving it alone, mind you, sitting on it), he was accused of "endangering" his son, as AOL reported.

How did he respond? By sharing a pic of himself actually riding a motorcycle with his son and the caption: "Jamo has his race face on. Don't worry parent police I'm a professional."

Of course, parents were even more distressed and concerned, according to Good Housekeeping.

Despite the fact that Hart clearly knew how to deal with critics, Pink was clearly bothered by all the negativity. She shared a sweet picture of Jameson on Tuesday night with the caption:

Chocolate is good for babies right? Help me Instagram, we can’t possibly parent without you.

Most people took to the "Raise Your Glass" singer's Instagram with positive comments, with some especially appreciative of her obvious sarcasm.

"Love the sarcasm😂...a little chocolate is good for everyone🍫🍫🍫🍫🍫🍫🍫🍫🍫🍫🍫," one fan commented.

"Hahaha!! What would celebrities do without IG's free advice on how to live their lives??? Sometimes I think the key to being a good parent is enjoying being a parent. And you two really seem to love it! Enjoy! They are both at such fun ages!" another chimed in.

But, of course, there was one person who really needed to make sure to needle the singer. She wrote in part, "Sarcasm I love as I am too but with your husband being in the spotlight so often with his complete lack of regard for proper care or concern at times with your kids, this comment isn't funny albeit Jameson is adorable."

Pink/ Instagram

Pink made it perfectly clear she had no time for this woman's judgment. She responded:

You sound well informed on the performance of my husband as a father. Answer me this: how often have you spent time with my husband? How often have you watched him parent?

The singer went on to ask for this woman's credentials as a parenting expert, and couldn't help noting that "these are bold statements from a social media spectator."

Pink/ Instagram

Which is such an excellent point; how is it possible that anyone feels justified in commenting on a person's parenting based on a picture or two? I might be able to understand having the occasional, private thought, but to actually go through the effort of sending a message to someone making claims about their parenting?

No, just no. Thankfully people like Carey Hart and Pink are taking the parenting police to task for it. Because it's just nonsense.

