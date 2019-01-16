Pink’s Bedtime Routine With Her Kids Is Obviously The Best Thing Ever

Sometimes I think it's not all that fair that one person gets to sort of win at everything. I mean, is it okay for one person to be an incredibly talented singer, performer, advocate, and mother all rolled into one? I guess it's okay if that person is Pink. She's killing it on all levels, even the whole getting your kids to actually go to bed at a reasonable hour level. Of course Pink's bedtime routine with her kids is the most badass thing you'll see today. And perhaps even more importantly; it appears to work.

The "Beautiful Trauma" singer and her husband, Carey Hart, share two adorable little kids together, 7-year-old daughter Willow and 2-year-old son Jameson. The family apparently has something of a ritual for their nightly turn down service that involves music. I bet you're thinking either sweet lullabies sung by their mother, who is after all a famous Grammy award-winning singer and everything. Wrong. It seems young Willow has her own very specific taste in music, and she's more than happy enough to take the lead. Pink shared a video to Instagram on Wednesday of the little rock star in training doing a death metal version of Katy Perry's "Roar," with Jameson backing her up on the pink ukulele and her mom on drums.

Pink captioned the hilarious video:

Bedtime #deathmetalisadyingart #katyperrydeathmetalroar #familyband #herbandnameisdeadeverything #thingsaregoingreallywell

Now let's deconstruct all of the things to love about this video, shall we? First of all, Pink is the kind of mom who is willing to be the back-up and trust me, this is going to serve her well down the road. Kids need to feel like the star of the show sometimes, perhaps especially when their mom is frequently the actual star of the show.

Second, fans couldn't help gushing over Jameson's sweet little dance moves. His leg going in time to the music as his sister belted her song out in that raspy voice.

This isn't the first time the internet has been gloriously treated to Willow's singing chops. Back in October she and her mom got together to record a new version of the song "A Million Dreams" for The Greatest Showman—Reimagined album.

Although that time around was a bit lighter on the death metal element.

I don't think it's fair to say any one parent is somehow winning at parenting; there's something terribly combative and competitive about this concept. But I will say that Pink certainly seems to have found her stride as a mother. This bedtime routine honors her daughter's own individuality in a very real way, and even incorporates her son Jameson. It's not always easy to be the child of a parent who is a force to be reckoned with like Pink, I imagine.

But this mom is making sure her kids go to bed every night knowing their mom loves them just as they are. And that's pretty spectacular.