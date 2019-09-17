I read somewhere once that our personalities go through a major shift every seven years or so. I'm not sure whether this is true, but in my experience, there are so many things in life you think you might want until you don't. Or in some cases, the things you didn't think would be a big deal suddenly become more important. Like your relationship with your parents, for instance. And Pink's post about living far away from her parents is a perfect example of this kind of thing. In a few sentences, the singer managed to exactly nail what it is to grow up away from your family, only to realize that wasn't what you wanted at all.

The "Beautiful Trauma" singer recently shared a sweet picture of herself on Instagram with her 8-year-old daughter Willow, who looks to be around 2 years old in the photo (I can't say for certain, though).

Crouched down and smiling while Pink's little girl kisses her, both of them look relaxed and happy. Although the picture might not seem any more significant than any other of the proud mom's photos of her two kids, it's actually the person taking the photo that gives it meaning. As for who that would be? Look no further than Pink's dad, Jim Moore.

In case you didn't already know, the singer's real name is Alecia Beth Moore and she was raised in Doylestown, Philadelphia by her parents, Jim and Judy Moore, before moving away to pursue a music career, according to The Philly Voice. And although I doubt Pink regrets her decision to follow her passion for music, she admitted in her Instagram post shared Monday that she does feel sad about deciding to move "as far away" from her family she could. Perhaps Pink having her own kids husband Carey Hart (Willow and 2-year-old son Jameson), uncovered this want.

"My dad sent me this picture today. I can’t believe how little she was. How simple it was," she captioned the sentimental photo. "When I got grown, I moved as far away from my family as I could while still being in the same country."

She continued, "And now, I wish I lived next door.I wish my kids could walk to their house and have a cookie I wouldn’t approve of. I don’t believe in regrets, but I do believe in growth, and change. And I miss my dad."

Fans immediately jumped in to share similar anecdotes, with one person writing: "I can relate to this so much. I also moved away from my family ten years ago but at that time it was the best decision I made to find my own happiness. Now, years later I also wished my kids were closer to their grandparents."

Someone else commented: "Ugh I hear ya."

"And sometimes moving far away is precisely what we need to figure out that we miss them," one wise person wrote.

This post will really hit home for so many people out there who moved far from home. Because as it turns out, it doesn't matter if you're a rock star or just a regular mom trying to get through the day — you can't replace the joy of living close to loved ones. Same goes for sharing the people you love most in the world (aka your kids) with people who will adore them unconditionally. Who will offer them a safe harbor, a warm hug... or even just a contraband cookie.

The sad reality is, however, you can't prevent change. Just ask Pink.