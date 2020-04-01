If you're working from home, you've likely called into a few Zoom meetings by now. And, at this point, looking at your colleague's bookshelf or kitchen cabinets has gotten a tad dull. So might I suggest adding some pizazz to your next conference call with Pixar's free Zoom backgrounds you can use with any video call. Thanks to the animation studio, your next meeting can take place in Andy's bedroom from Toy Story, Carl's house from Up, or even under sea à la Finding Nemo.

Between work meetings, school classes, and even playdates, folks all across the country have been using the video conferencing system Zoom to keep in touch with others while practicing social distancing during the growing coronavirus pandemic. Picking up on this trend, Walt Disney Studios shared a few templates from everyone's "favorite Pixar locations…and beyond!" on Twitter earlier this week.

Courtesy of Walt Disney Studios, you can now now download six different Pixar-themed Zoom backgrounds. Your next video call can take place at the memory headquarters from Inside Out, the reef from Finding Nemo, the mansion from Incredibles 2, and the race track from Cars, or scenes from Toy Story and Up.

To add the Pixar backgrounds to your next Zoom call, simply right click and save your favorite scene to your computer. If you don't have it already, download Zoom. Once you sign in to your account, click on the icon in the top right corner of the call and click on "Settings" and scroll down to the "Virtual Background" tab. Once you're in "Virtual Background," you can go ahead and add your background images by clicking on the plus sign. After your image is uploaded, you can select it to be the background for your future Zoom calls. If you are more of a visual person, this tutorial video is also quite helpful.

It's important to note that the images won't work unless you're against a solid background. So, you might need to play around with your location before you're hanging out on the race track with Lightning McQueen or swimming with Nemo and his pals on your next call.

