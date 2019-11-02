Plath Family Instagram Accounts Seem Like An Oxymoron — Do They Exist?

If you're a TLC fan, then chances are you've spotted commercials for an upcoming series called Welcome to Plathville. Like most shows on the quirky network, this series focuses on a highly unique family — the Plaths. This extremely conservative family is apparently also a seriously sheltered one. Some interested viewers have probably wondered: Do Plath family Instagram accounts exist?

In case you haven't yet seen the promotional material, allow me to introduce you to the Plaths. Welcome to Plathville— which premieres on Nov. 5 — features a couple, Barry and Kim Plath, and their nine children. There's: Ethan, 21, daughter-in-law Olivia, 21, Micah, 18, Moriah, 17, Lydia, 15, Isaac, 13, Amber, 10, Cassia, 8, and Mercy, 6. (They also have a 20-year-old daughter, Hosanna, who is a violinist, and tours with her husband, Timothy, Noble, a pianist, according to In Touch Weekly.) Anyway, the Plaths have managed to shelter their kids to the point where they've been exposed to very little technology, know hardly anything about pop culture, and have never even tasted a carbonated soda.

"We’ve structured our lifestyle here so that we can retreat to our piece of heaven on Earth,” Barry says in a sneak peek of the upcoming TLC series.

"We have limited technology," Kim explains. "We have limited computers. They don't play any video games."

There is a catch to Barry and Kim's way of life: Eventually, kids grow up. Their oldest daughter, Hosanna, and oldest son, Ethan, are both adults and married — and have therefore been exposed to life outside of their sheltered "Plathville." And their 16-year-old daughter, Moriah, seems to have some strong opinions about her parents' philosophies. "Nothing against my parents, but you know, I don't agree with everything they say and think," she declares in TLC's promo video.

Given all of this information, I started my hunt for a Plath Instagram account. I half-expected to find Ethan and Olivia, given that the oldest Plath son's wife has introduced him to the finer things in life — like his first sip of Coke, and his first gym workout, per the TLC sneak peek. Or Hosanna and her husband, since they travel the country playing gospel music. Or even rebellious Moriah. But alas, none of them seem to exist on Instagram. (Unless they have online aliases, of course.)

Searches for "Barry Plath," "Kim Plath," "Plath Family," and "Welcome To Plathville" all came up fruitless too. In fact, the closest thing to finding any trace of the Plaths on Instagram was TLC's official account posting about their upcoming series. However, I did manage to find Kim Plath on Facebook, if that's your cup of tea. (She doesn't share publicly very often.) And the Plath family appears to have a Facebook page, as well — although it's noticeably lacking a blue checkmark.

So for now, it seems the Plath family is perfectly fine being MIA on Instagram. But who knows? Perhaps this could change if Welcome to Plathville takes off. Or when more of the Plath siblings reach adulthood and start rebelling against their upbringing. (*Fingers crossed*) If you're as intrigued by the series as I am, it premieres at 10 p.m. (ET) on Nov. 5 on TLC.