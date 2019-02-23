Play-Doh ice cream makers have been kid classics for years, but unicorns, specifically unicorn poop, are new. And now? They're combined with Play-Doh Tootie the Ice Cream Maker. It's as hilarious as it sounds, and the fact that it's a unicorn "pooping" sparkly Play-Doh out as ice cream means that your kids are going to go nuts over it. I mean, it's sparkly, it's colorful, and potty humor is funny, so I get it — kind of. Anything to get them to entertain themselves and play together, right?

President's Day weekend in New York City was a very eventful one with the Toy Fair in town featuring all the latest toys. Previews featured some toys that were completely new, while others were new and improved versions of older models and concepts. One worthy mention at this year's Toy Fair was Hasbro's Play-Doh Tootie the Ice Cream Maker, a unicorn that "poops" ice cream. I mean, doesn't every kid want to imagine a land of colorful dreams where unicorns poop Play-Doh ice cream? Silly, yes. But also kind of cool and to be honest, I'm just curious to know what a unicorn's poop would look like. The fact that it's ice cream just makes it that much better, but isn't all that surprising. Why wouldn't a unicorn poop out a delicious looking colorful ice cream cone? If she can do — I mean poo — rainbow sprinkles, then I'll be really impressed.

Tootie the unicorn is hilarious because she loves to make ice cream and create silly Play-Doh sundaes all out of her colorful unicorn pooh. This interactive toy will dispense Play-Doh colors from her — well — bum, all while making silly potty sounds, which I think everyone can guess what those sound like. She even changes her facial expression as she goes, to keep the laughs going. Hey, at least your kids will be entertained, right?

Tootie comes with a large 4-ounce can of Play-Doh Color Swirl compound featuring two colors for some extra crazy ice cream creations. Your little unicorn lover can make all kinds of goodies with this Play-Doh set because it also comes with two different classic colors in smaller 2-ounce cans, along with a plastic ice cream cone, two dishes (for sharing, of course), a plastic knife, and a spoon so your kids can have fun pretending to eat unicorn poop — or is it technically just ice cream? So many questions for Tootie. (Her name alone will make kids laugh.)

Either way, these unicorn sundaes look especially delicious, so if you're ready to get extra silly with the kiddos, you can find this play set in most major retailers nationwide starting in fall 2019, just in time to do all your holiday shopping. This Play-Doh Tootie the Ice Cream Maker set will retail for $20 and is recommended for children ages 2 & up, so get ready to giggle and make some unicorn poop sundaes with the whole family. Just when you thought the potty humor was over, here it comes in rainbow colors.