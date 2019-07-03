Season 1 of Amazon Prime Video’s Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny saw our fearless but sometimes bumbling leader Po take on the challenge of being the Dragon Master to a group of newly powerful underlings. Now, when Season 2 premieres on July 5, viewers will get to see the continued challenges that Po faces as the mentor to a group of younger and more rambunctious kids. This exclusive clip from Kung Fu Panda Season 2 shows Po and the Four Constellations — Nu Hai, Bao, Fan Tong, and Jing — venture to the Forbidden City for the first time.

In the clip, Po leads the sometimes easily distracted kids who have been mysteriously gifted with the powerful chi energy. As they travel through a village market and are drawn to shiny weaponry they probably have no business messing around with just yet, Po gets to flex his teacher muscles as their mentor and scoot them along. For fans of the original movies, it’s definitely a new kind of role to see Po in.

The kids might be as powerful as Dragon Masters themselves, but they are still just kids and it’s up to Po to continue teaching them the ways of Kung Fu. That’s especially important in Season 2, as they will eventually encounter a new villain and a plot to take over China.

Prime Video Kids on YouTube

In the Kung Fu Panda clip, you get to see the Four Constellations get a taste of their newfound fame, despite still being under Po’s care as his students. It’s all very new to them, and as they are chased by an excited mob of fans, one of the young pandas gets momentarily distracted by a stand with masks designed to look like them. As viewers saw last season, Po’s powerful students are suddenly almost as powerful as he is and now, they have to use their powers for the greater good. That is, if they can learn how to.

Near the end of the clip, they find safety within the walls of the Forbidden City and encounter what appears to be the emperor. But it’s going to be up to Po and the Four Constellations to figure out if she’s good or evil as they continue their new quest in this batch of 13 new episodes.

The original movie which inspired the DreamWorksTV animated series on Amazon Prime Video saw Po come into his own as a powerful fighter and young fans got to know him for his clumsy, but effective, ways and all around humor. He shows more of the same light-hearted personality in this show, but he takes a back seat to the new kids on the block. His students are the main focus of the series and because the show takes place after the events of Kung Fu Panda 3, it’s probably OK to consider Po’s main journey to be over as he passes the torch to this new group of worthy opponents.

But first, Po has to teach them his methods, as he began to do in Season 1. This time around, as they fight a new big bad whose goal it is to overthrow China, Po also has to come to terms with the fact that soon, the kids might not need him as much anymore. But because they have a common goal to defeat this powerful evil, Po and the kids have to work together and the clip from Kung Fu Panda gives you a small taste of their group dynamic. Spoiler alert: they are all still adorable and Po is kind of the best leader they could ever hope for.

Chances are, Po still has a lot to learn himself, and when Season 2 premieres on July 5, he will be able to share his knowledge with his four students while learning from them at the same time.