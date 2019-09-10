One of the fall holiday traditions we cherish most in our home is watching It's The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown live when it airs each year. We do own the DVD, but there is just something so special about piling in the living room together with my kids and watching the very same television special that I watched with my own parents growing up. The special has been airing regularly since 1966, bringing with it the nostalgic air of the fall season, and having the Pottery Barn Kids Charlie Brown Halloween kitchenware collection in your home is yet another way to capture that very same feeling of pumpkin-fueled nostalgia.

The best part about these adorable Peanuts-themed Halloween bowls, plates, and cups is that they are currently discounted on the Pottery Barn Kids website. Whether you want to outfit your entire dining room table with the whole collection, or just grab a few items for your kids to enjoy a snack on, you can get a burst of sentimental fall holiday feels for just a few bucks per piece — which is totally worth it.

We can never have enough cups around our home — especially ones with my kids' favorite characters on them. My kitchen sink is currently full of dirty cups that stacked up after school yesterday through breakfast this morning. I'm sure my kids will add more as soon as they walk through the door after school today. The Pottery Barn Kids Charlie Brown collection includes two tumbler options, each made from shatterproof plastic and sporting Snoopy's precious face either popping out of a jack-o-lantern or holding a "Boo!" sign. The tumblers hold 10 ounces of liquid each and are dishwasher safe, making them perfect for your kids to use this Halloween season.

If you simply cannot get enough of seeing Woodstock perched on top of Snoopy or that iconic "Boo!" sign Snoopy holds up oh so cheekily in It's The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, the very same designs are available on melamine plates. The bright orange plates will compliment your most festive Halloween home decor, and the sweet characters will put a smile on your kids' faces. Each plate measures 9 inches in diameter, is dishwasher safe, and free of BPA, lead, and phthalates. On sale now for just $7 per plate, you can easily stock up on enough to serve a fun Halloween party meal for all of your Peanuts-loving friends on Oct. 31.

What is better than enjoying a snack while you're watching a Charlie Brown fall holiday special on TV? Eating that snack from a Peanuts-themed bowl, that's what. Although only the "Boo!" sign and Snoopy in a pumpkin designs are currently available, at just $2 per bowl, beggars can't be choosers, right? Each bowl measures 6.25 inches in diameter and 2.4 inches in height, are dishwasher safe, and made from BPA-free melamine. They're just absolutely perfect for holding the individual servings of popcorn you'll serve your kids during your family's It's The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown viewing party.

Celebrating arguably the most nostalgic season of the year with kitchenware that features members of the classic Peanuts gang just seems like a no-brainer. If you love these designs more than Linus loves his blanket, you'll have to act fast to take advantage of the sale pricing because according to the Pottery Barn Kids website, these exclusive designs will only be discounted for a limited time. So, take another sip of your PSL and fill your shopping cart with these dishes before it's too late.