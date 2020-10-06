Romper
Pottery Barn Kids

Pottery Barn Kids' Halloween Costume Sale Has Some Scary Good Deals

By Kinsey Gidick
Share

We’re zeroing in on All Hallows’ Eve, and whether you’re planning on trick-or-treating with your child or not, chances are they’ll be wearing a costume come October 31 (even if that means unwrapping bite-size Twix in an Elsa wig in the living room instead of on the streets). Thus the race to secure a quality costume has begun. You could opt for any number of websites or DIY it, but if you’re looking for a deal on a well-made set of fairy wings or a darling dragon that will last for many dress-up sessions to come, Pottery Barn Kid's Halloween costume sale is the place to go.

For a limited time only, PBK is slashing prices on costumes that typically go for as much as $99 costumes to as little as $23.99. (I personally attempted to convince my son to go for Pottery Barn’s green dragon costume. (Sadly, he opted for a snow leopard from another site, much to my chagrin.)

Maybe you’ll have better luck with your kids, especially when they get a look at the variety of costumes available. There are the classics, like a light-up toddler bat costume (marked down to $47 from $79), a glow-in-the-dark puffy ghost (on sale for $41 from $69), and Disney princesses including a sparkly toddler Elsa dress (originally $99, currently $59) and a light-up Belle princess dress (originally $129, now $77). But Pottery Barn doesn’t stop there. It knows parents are looking for unique options or trying to satisfy a kid's impossible to understand costume description. That’s why there's also a Paw Patrol Rubble costume, light up 3D rocket costume, and a Wonder Woman costume for kids or toddlers (all originally $89, now $53).

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Kids Green Dragon Halloween Costume
Pottery Barn | 
$89
$53

Kids dragon costume

Kids Glow-in-the-Dark Pumpkin Halloween Costume
Pottery Barn | 
$69
$39

Pumpkin costume

How long delivery will take depends on where you live, but from what I can tell, they’re trying to ship these looks out within a week. Still, better act fast. These costumes are only on sale for a limited time, and chances are these great deals will be gone faster than you can say "Boo!"