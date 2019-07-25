Pottery Barn Kids' It's A Small World Collection Is Pure Magic

Classic Disney fans know the magical appeal of It's a Small World. Located at several Disney theme parks, the water ride features the designs of incredible illustrator Mary Blair, and is both whimsical and modern. The song may get stuck on an unending loop in your head, but the lovely design and diversity of It's a Small World is the part people remember most. And it's that sweet mood board that has inspired the Pottery Barn Kids It's a Small World Collection. Seriously, you don't have to be a Disney fan to full in love with this collection, but it's a must for any It's a Small World fanatic.

The brand's exclusive eight-piece collection is in partnership with Disney, and is directly inspired by the "iconic multicultural ride." According to the Pottery Barn press release, It's a Small World was personally overseen by Walt Disney, and was created in support for the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) showcasing cultures from all seven continents. I mean, that's pretty incredible. While the ride itself is a fun boat ride, it's also a look into several cultures that inspires even the smallest of Disney goers. There are few things more wonderful about having children than teaching them that our world really is a small one, and we're all more alike than different.

This collection from Pottery Barn Kids is a sweet way to bring that diversity and multiculturalism into your little one's home. The exclusive line includes a crib fitted sheet, a rug, a baby blanket, the most adorable swaddle set, a mobile, and a set of beautiful wooden blocks. (You'll have them for your little one to play with and to decorate their nursery — win-win.) "Completed with famous motifs and architecture from the ride, the collection includes printed graphics on products that replicate the exact elements of the ride for fans to bring a bit of Disney's magic into the home," the press release noted.

Hey, anything that promises Disney magic in my home is a major bonus.

The prices range from $34 to $699 (the higher prices are for the larger sized rugs), and the items are available online and in Pottery Barn Kids stores. You'll have a hard time choosing which is your favorite piece, but honestly this mobile is the one for me.

The details are just exquisite, and the motif makes for a calming, but sweet and spunky little nursery. I'm a huge fan of Mary Blair myself and will find any excuse to spread her designs throughout my home. Whether it's with her illustrated children's books or this Pottery Barn kids collection, fellow Blair fans have a chance to bring some of her whimsy and magic straight to their baby.

Honestly, my favorite part of this new collection is how versatile it is. Baby has their own nursery? Perfect. Looking for something gender-neutral? Obviously this is it. Sharing a room or small space with baby? You won't tire of these prints. The collection also looks like it can grow with baby, so after that first trip to Disney, when their mind is blown and "It's a Small World" is on a loop in their brains, they'll be able to really experience the magic happening in their own room. (The magic you already knew, of course.)