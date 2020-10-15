Pottery Barn Kids x 'Star Wars The Mandalorian' Collection Is Out Of This Galaxy

With just two weeks to go until the new season of Disney+'s Star Wars spin-off The Mandalorian, products from a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away are pouring in. From Baby Yoda toys to night-lights, dog costumes to Monopoly boards, people just can’t seem to get enough of the so called “space Western” series. So is it any surprise that now children can dream about the show while snuggled up in matching Star Wars Mandalorian bed sets and pajamas? Launching October 15, ahead of the Season 2 premiere on October 30, Pottery Barn Kids x Star Wars The Mandalorian collection joins the expanding universe of New Republic products.

For parents who fell in love with Star Wars as children themselves, these bedroom items might just be a dream come true. The collection features a pillow shaped like The Child, cotton pajamas, soft blankets, quilts, sheet sets, towels, and a variety of swaddles to keep baby cozy and warm. We’re talking super snuggly blankets featuring, naturally, a snoozing Baby Yoda with the words “The Force is strong with this little one.” And, of course, in true Pottery Barn fashion, the colors of the collection are in soothing hues, taking the traditional Star Wars palette and transforming it into a design you could imagine rocking a child to sleep in.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

In addition to children’s bed sheets, Pottery Barn has unveiled Star Wars crib sheets for the littlest fans. There’s even a baby blanket featuring The Child with the words “Precious Cargo” that can be monogrammed with a baby’s name. If you guessed that you can outfit an entire nursery in Star Wars Mandalorian gear, you’re right.

Pottery Barn has thought of everything when it comes to decking out a newborn’s room, putting infants on the road to future Star Wars fandom light years before they can even say "Use the Force."