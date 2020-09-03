Listen up, Potterheads. Whether you jump on your broomstick and fly straight to the mall or wave your wand and conjure up their virtual shopping pages on your iPad, you need to get to Pottery Barn as fast as you can. The new Harry Potter collection at Pottery Barn is here, and you guys, it's magical.

You can now throw the Great Hall-inspired soirée of your dreams complete with floating candle sticks, velvet tablecloths, and house-specific drinkware. (Long live, Gryffindor!) A light-up doormat can welcome guests to your home, and they can eat snacks right out of a Sorting Hat serving tray.

Pottery Barn didn't forget about the littlest muggles either. Pottery Barn Kids and Pottery Barn Teen both boast an array of pajamas, backpacks, and room decor that will make them feel like they're actually attending potions class at Hogwarts instead of doing school on a screen at home. Like I said, it's magical.

Like most merchandise from the Wizarding World, these items are likely to fly right off the shelves, so go ahead and fill those virtual shopping carts to the brim while you can. Will you blow through your kid's college savings account? Maybe. But, they're going to Hogwarts anyway.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1. Light-Up Doormat Harry Potter Patronus Light Up Doormat Pottery Barn | $39 SEE ON POTTERY BARN This light-up doormat might be the closest thing you can get to having an actual Patronus stand guard outside of your door to protect your family from Dementors. If your Patronus doesn't take the form of a stag, the light-up Wingardium Leviosa mat might be more your style.

2. Heirloom Baby Blanket Harry Potter Heirloom Baby Blanket Pottery Barn Kids | $70 SEE ON POTTERY BARN KIDS I'm not going to lie, this blanket is so adorable that I might need to have another baby just so I can buy it. A wand, lightning bolt, Hedwig, Harry's Patronus, and more adorn this soft, keepsake-style blanket. Use it to bundle up your little one or hang it up to decorate their nursery in wizarding style.

3. Deathly Hallows Lap Desk Harry Potter Deathly Hallows Super Adjustable Lap Desk Pottery Barn Teen | $99 SEE ON POTTERY BARN TEEN I bet Hermione would store so many books inside of this Deathly Hallows lap desk to carry it with her all over Hogwarts so she can study on the go. Even though it's for sale on the Pottery Barn Teen website, that doesn't mean you can't buy one for yourself to make working at home totally magical.

4. Hogwarts Houses Stoneware Mugs Harry Potter Hogwarts Houses Stoneware Mugs - Set of 4 Pottery Barn | $58 SEE ON POTTERY BARN No matter which Hogwarts house you choose to support, you can rep your colors with these incredible stoneware mugs. Mix yourself up a butterbeer and sip on it while you and your pals argue over whose house will win the the House Cup this year. (Of course it's Gryffindor, but go ahead and talk amongst yourselves.)

5. Floating Candle String Lights Harry Potter Floating Candle String Lights Pottery Barn | $149 SEE ON POTTERY BARN This might be the coolest Harry Potter thing I have ever seen. Transform your dining room into the Great Hall when you hang this battery-operated string of 10 floating candle lights that illuminate via remote control. They're absolutely enchanting. Personally, I will be using these as holiday decorations... for every holiday.

6. House Pajamas Harry Potter Gryffindor Adult Pajamas Pottery Barn Teen | $99 SEE ON POTTERY BARN TEEN Pottery Barn Teen has stately pajama sets in adult sizes that come in different colors and patterns to represent each Hogwarts house. They're made from 100% cotton sateen and can be personalized with a monogram or name of your choice. These pajamas could definitely convince your teen (or yourself) that being at home all the time isn't such a terrible thing after all.

7. Kids Halloween Costume Kids Harry Potter Gryffindor Halloween Costume Pottery Barn Kids | $69 Sizes 3T to 10Y SEE ON POTTERY BARN KIDS Just in time for trick-or-treating, you can snag this Gryffindor Halloween costume for your kids. Complete with a cloak, scarf, and clip-on tie, they can get all decked out in gold and garnet. You can also buy a pair of glasses just like Harry's, so all you need to do is draw a lightning bolt on their forehead to complete the look.

8. Sorting Hat Snack Server Harry Potter Sorting Hat Metal Snack Server Pottery Barn | $69 SEE ON POTTERY BARN No Harry Potter-themed celebration will be complete anymore without this Sorting Hat snack server, perfectly sized for dips and treats. You probably won't be snacking on any chocolate frogs, but you could totally add some Bernie Bott's Every Flavor Beans into the mix to give your guests a sweet (or gross) surprise.

9. Golden Snitch Snack Bowl Harry Potter Golden Snitch Lidded Snack Bowl Pottery Barn | $40 SEE ON POTTERY BARN To the untrained eye, this might appear at first to simply be an oversized Golden Snitch for beginning Quidditch players to practice with. In reality, it's a metal lidded snack bowl made from gold-plated aluminum that is handcrafted to serve dips, chips, or any snack your Harry Potter-loving heart desires.