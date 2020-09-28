A few weeks after being prescribed bedrest while pregnant with her third child, Chrissy Teigen has been hospitalized for heavy bleeding and what she described as a "very weak placenta." In a series of videos on her Instagram Story, the model, television personality, and cookbook author revealed she was currently facing some "scary" complications while roughly halfway through her pregnancy.

"We all know I've been on bed rest for a few weeks and that's like super serious bed rest," Teigen explained. "I get up to quickly pee and that's it. I would take baths twice a week, no showering, just as little as possible ... But I was always, always bleeding."

The Cravings author went on to reveal she'd been hospitalized after experiencing heavy bleeding for roughly a month, even while on bedrest. "I'm definitely not spotting. A lot of people spot and it's usually fine but mine was a lot," Teigen said. "Every time I would go to the bathroom there would be blood. Honestly, even just laying there, there would be blood. But today the big difference was that it kind of was like you were to turn a faucet on to low and leave it there."

After asking her fans not to attempt to diagnose her or send her messages about what she should or shouldn't be doing, Teigen explained she was experiencing complications related to her placenta. "I guess in the simplest of terms we can say my placenta is really, really weak," she said in her Instagram Stories. "Basically he's the strongest, coolest dude in the sh*tiest house. His house is just falling apart. It didn't have a good foundation to begin with, though... He didn't have the strongest chance at the very, very beginning."

Despite the bleeding, Teigen said she was feeling "really good," which ultimately made the situation "so weird."

"I'm usually at my happiest pregnant, mood-wise," she said. "That way I feel happier than I do not pregnant. That's why it's so, so hard for me to come to terms with."

What's more, she said her baby was healthy. "The baby is so healthy, growing stronger than Luna or Miles," she explained. "He moves a lot. He's moved so much earlier than they ever did. He's like a rollie pollie. We have like a million great pictures of him. He's just so different than they were. So he's so strong and I'm just so excited for him because he's so wonderful and just the strongest little dude, so I can't wait for him."

But Teigen explained she wasn't in the clear just yet. "I'm in that weird in-between time of it being really dangerous to try anything," she explained, adding that it was hard as there wasn't much she could do to guarantee the baby's health. "Basically if I can make it through the next few weeks, if little boy can make it through the next few weeks, then, you know, we can go from there and be able to kind of get through the danger zone or whatever. But we have to get through this first. So yeah, it is scary. But it's scary in the way that there's just really nothing to do."

For now, Teigen said her doctors were making sure the baby had a lot of fluid around him in utero and that she was getting as much rest as possible. "Trust me we're on it," she assured her followers, "we're trying everything we can."